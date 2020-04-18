North Korea advances nuclear program, increases illicit trade, says new UN report

North Korea is advancing its nuclear program and increasing illicit trade in new and more opaque ways, according to a 267-page UN report that provides surveillance photos and new evidence.

The annual report, produced by sanctions observers known as the “Panel of Experts”, is a product of the United Nations Security Council. The objective of the report is to make recommendations on how to hold North Korea accountable for circumventing restrictions imposed by United Nations sanctions since 2006, which aim to reduce the country’s nuclear weapons program.

CBS News reported on content of the UN report in February – but the final report, which CBS News has now obtained, is expected to be released next week.

Nuclear program and ballistic missiles

Report says North Korea has not stopped “its illicit nuclear and ballistic missile programs, which it has continued to strengthen, in violation of Security Council resolutions”, and that it “has continued to develop the infrastructure and capabilities of its missile program. “

According to the report, two missile engine tests on December 7 and 13, 2019 could have “aimed to qualify new intercontinental ballistic missile engines (liquid propellant) or to verify batches of existing engines (possibly solid propellant)”. But anyway, the report concludes, they “point to a new phase in the ballistic missile program”.

Although North Korea has dodged sanctions for many years, the report said, Kim Jong Un’s government “continued to flout Security Council resolutions through illicit maritime exports of basic commodities, including of coal and sand, “to” provide a source of income that has historically contributed to the country’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. “

North Korea uses “illicit external procurement” for the components and technology of its missile program, some of which are documented by images, data and calculations provided by the United States, the report added.

Illegal oil imports and coal exports

Report says detailed satellite images, invoices and maps obtained by report authors indicate that North Korea has illegally imported refined petroleum products “through ship-to-ship transfers and through direct deliveries by foreign flag ships “.

The report says that the annual ceiling for 2019, set by the UN, for the purchase of 500,000 barrels of refined petroleum products “has been exceeded on several occasions”.

The report also describes ships carrying illegal shipments of coal anchored in Chinese waters near the port areas of Ningbo-Zhoushan and Lianyungang. But he does not attribute any blame to China, which denies having authorized the violation of the sanctions. All coal exports have been banned by United Nations sanctions since 2017.

A photo of an unnamed member state and a map of the panel of experts included in the UN report, which appear to show the bravo barge delivering coal directly from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in November 2019. member state



Justification for deliveries to these ports, says report, rather than previously used ports in the Gulf of Tonkin, “has the advantage for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to make deliveries more profitable and likely helps to reduce the country exposure of ships to review. “

The nation’s new methods are opaque and specially designed to hide illicit activity, the report said. North Korea and individuals acting on its behalf “continue to advance, adapt and develop their escape techniques to avoid the detection, identification and surveillance of activities prohibited by the resolutions,” said the official. report.

Cited is “a relatively new practice” which involves vessels which want to “avoid tracking by moving through the territorial waters of the member states, knowing that they cannot be tracked”.

North Korea increased its illegal coal exports in 2019, the report said. Between January and August, it exported 3.7 million tonnes of coal, worth $ 370 million. But between May and August, the increase in volume “was about 191% compared to the first four months of the year,” said the report.

“The increase in the number of these activities around the affected port areas reinforces the need for due diligence and countermeasures on the part of the competent authorities regarding prohibited cargo exported from ports in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” added the report. .