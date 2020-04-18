Newsom Launches California Coronavirus Business Task Force

Governor Gavin Newsom called on former governors, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Disney President Bob Iger, and other business leaders and politicians on Friday to guide the economic recovery of the state after the coronavirus epidemic as unemployment soared and millions of Californians sought financial support.

The governor has said that his chief of staff, Ann O’Leary, and billionaire climate activist and former Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer will lead the new task force on the recovery of businesses and jobs and will develop recommendations for the government and business to improve the economy, create jobs and help Californians get back on their feet.

“We are now in a pandemic recession in the state of California,” said Newsom. “These are times of reflection and challenge.”

Newsom appointed the task force shortly after the state announced that California’s unemployment rate had dropped to 5.3% in March from 3.9% a month earlier. The governor said 3.1 million Californians had filed for unemployment benefits in the past month, exceeding the total number of claims in 2008 at the start of the Great Recession.

The number of business closings and restrictions to curb the coronavirus has been deeply felt in Los Angeles County. Less than half of the county’s residents are still employed – 45% compared to 61% in mid-March, according to a study released Friday by the USC Dornsife Center.

Newsom this week recognized the dire economic consequences of its efforts to prevent massive COVID-19 infections and released a set of criteria the state intends to meet before gradually easing the restrictions and allowing companies to reopen.

With a massive influx of Californians seeking financial support, many have complained about the state’s unemployment insurance application process and the difficulties in connecting with the help line of the Jobs Development Department.

The state has decided this week to extend the hours of operation of this call center, which processes unemployment insurance claims, and to speed up benefits to independent contractors in response to COVID-19 pandemic . Newsom also announced a $ 125 million relief effort on Wednesday to help approximately 150,000 Californians without legal immigration status.

Secretary of State for Labor Julie Su said EDD would launch a new online portal over the next two weeks to allow independent contractors, workers in concert and the self-employed to file claims for benefits.

Newsom said Friday that former California governments. Jerry Brown, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gray Davis and Pete Wilson will be among the 80 members who will advise on the way forward for the state.

“We will try to find a recovery plan,” said Steyer, “who is worthy of California’s past and pushes us toward a better future and addresses some of the injustices that this COVID-19 pandemic has exposed in our society. . ”