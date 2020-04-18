NCAA coronavirus shutdown to complicate Morgan Barron Rangers decision

Morgan Barron chose to play hockey at Cornell because he wanted to win a national championship, now that it will never happen.

The 2019-2020 season, Barron’s third with the Big Red after being drafted by the Rangers in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, was starting to look like his best chance at getting there. But as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the nation, there was suddenly no national championship to play.

Cornell had only lost two games this season and was scheduled to play in the Eastern College Athletic Conference men’s hockey quarterfinals just before the NCAA game was suspended. The Big Red was on a 9-0-0 tear, charging in what would have been the first appearance of the Frozen Four program in 17 years.

“A big part of my focus at the start of the year was that I wanted to help the team win a lot of playoff games,” Barron told the Post in a recent interview. “Obviously I haven’t had a chance to do it. I’m sure there are a handful of teams across the country who felt the same way we wanted to have a very good chance. Especially for our “The program, which has not won a national championship in 50 years, was probably one of the best chances that Cornell has had to fight a deep post-season streak.”

For Barron, the Rangers’ choice in the sixth round (174th overall) in 2017, not having the opportunity to finish this season could influence his decision regarding his future in hockey.

The 21-year-old center was in the middle of the most dominant season in his career, scoring 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 29 games to lead Cornell. He was among the top 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, given to the best university hockey player, and was named ECAC Hockey Player of the Year.

After such a prolific season, Barron admitted that he had become more confident in his ability to compete at the NHL level.

Assistant general manager Chris Drury, who also serves as general manager of AHL team affiliate Hartford Wolf Pack, said the Rangers’ coppers felt that the 6 foot 3 inch left-handed shot would have a 2019-2020 season. But the organization, according to Drury, knows that Barron is special since it was written.

“The more I have known him in the last three years and more, it is that he is only one of these children and players who wakes up every day, looks at himself in the mirror and says:” How will I get better? today? Drury told the Post on a recent phone call. “It’s such a high quality, because every year it gets better and better. Not only is he tall, but his skating is very good for someone this tall. “

Barron said he was still unsure if he was ready to give up his senior season to jump into the NHL. If he chooses to go pro, the Rangers are sure he’s ready.

“We are very confident that he is ready to be a pro with what he has done and his maturity on and off the ice,” said Drury.

Barron considers that the extra time he has to make his decision is the only positive part of the suspended 2019-20 season.

“There are a ton of stuff [to consider]Said Barron. “Obviously, where I feel like I’m with hockey is going to be a big one, if I’m able to get started and make a professional impact or if I could use one more season in college.… My education is a great thing, I went to Cornell because I wanted to graduate and I need to know if it will be possible if I leave.

“And like I said, I wanted to go to Cornell to win a national championship. This is something that will always remain in mind when I make this decision. “