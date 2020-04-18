NBA not ready to make restart decisions

Despite reports of renewed optimism about the restarting of the NBA season, Commissioner Adam Silver said Friday evening that there was too much “uncertainty” to even give a date by which a decision could be made.

“We are unable to make decisions and we do not know when we will be,” said Silver in a teleconference on Friday following the virtual meeting of the Spring Board of Governors.

One of the country’s leading disease specialists, Dr. David Ho of Columbia University made a video presentation at the BOG’s spring virtual meeting and answered questions from the owners.

“The point to remember was that there was still a huge amount of this virus to learn,” said Silver.

Bob Heiger, another specialist who made a presentation, told the owners: “This is the data, not the date.”

“These are all extraordinarily successful people,” said Silver of the NBA owners. “These are people who roll up their sleeves. There is frustration over the little control we have over the situation. There is a lot of anxiety. “

Silver said that Dr. Ho’s presentation “reaffirmed that we must all accept that we are dealing with incomplete facts.”

“It’s bigger than our sport,” added Silver. “There is too much uncertainty to know a path to follow. There are too many unknowns to set a calendar. “

That said, the owners still want to believe, according to Silver. The season was suspended on March 11. Sources told the Post that a better scenario would be a start in July with a regular season finish of 5 to 7 games, followed by a playoff tournament at a site with 16 reduced teams.

Silver said he was willing to delay the start of next season and still saw “an opportunity to play regular season games”.

“If they can be part of a way to restart our economy, (the owners) see it as a civic obligation,” said Silver.

Las Vegas seems the favorite to host a playoff tournament. The Post reported that Orlando, Atlantic City and Hawaii have also been the subject of internal discussions.

“We have listened, but we are not yet seriously engaged in this type of environment,” said Silver.

Asked about the most crucial type of data, Silver said, “We are looking for the number of new infections to go down. We are looking for the availability of large-scale tests and a potential vaccine. “

If the season is canceled, player wages are automatically reduced by a percentage determined under the “force majeure” clause which includes pandemics. Silver acknowledged that the suspension had already had a “huge financial impact” on the NBA.

The league and union have agreed to begin a method of reducing player compensation already by deducting 25 percent of players’ pay checks starting May 15. Players are paid twice a month at the end of June.