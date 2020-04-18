Most Americans doubt the coronavirus crisis will end soon: poll

More Americans Are Pessimistic About When Life Will Return To Normal Amidst Coronavirus Crisis, Says a poll published Friday.

the ABC News / Ipsos survey said that among Americans who reported that their daily routine had changed because of the coronavirus, only 31% thought life would return to normal on June 1, up from 44% who thought that way in a poll earlier this month -this.

The new poll also showed a partisan divide in the way people felt, with 51% of Republicans and only 17% of Democrats believing they will be back to normal by June 1.

About 75% of those surveyed thought they would resume their usual routine by the end of the summer, compared to 84% who said the same in an ABC News / Ipsos poll released on April 3.

President Donald Trump released guidelines prepared by his coronavirus task force on Thursday that set benchmarks for states wishing to end house arrest orders and other preventive measures, and said that he hoped that many states could “ reopen ” by May 1 and even earlier.

Meanwhile, most of the country is taking steps to protect themselves and their families from the pandemic, the poll showed.

According to the survey, more than 66% of Americans who went out in public this week said they were wearing a face cover, up from 55% last week, while 31% said they didn’t.

More Democrats than Republicans wear face covers in public last week.

But the partisan divide also exists in this case, with 80% of Democrats wearing masks versus 64% of Republicans.

And or for the third consecutive week, the Commander-in-Chief’s approval rating for his management of the pandemic was in the mid-1940s, putting him underwater for four of the five weeks during which ABC News / Ipsos investigated the coronavirus crisis.

Ninety-two percent of Democrats disapprove of his response, compared to only 14 percent of Republicans.

This ABC News / Ipsos survey was conducted from April 15 to 16, 2020 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.3 points.