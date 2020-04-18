MLS now closed on June 8; a shorter season could affect wages

Major League Soccer announced Friday that it has extended its game moratorium for another four weeks until June 8, adding for the first time that it is considering changes to player compensation if a full 34 matches were not played.

“We are looking to work in collaboration with the [players union] to find a solution that offers a safety net to all players, the possibility of earning full salary in the scenario where all matches are played with supporters, and in particular, protects players at the bottom of the salary scale “Said the league. in a report.

The league and players’ union are discussing “major pay cuts,” the league is looking for cuts of up to 50% if the games are canceled, ESPN reported on Friday. This percentage could change depending on the matches played and the matches played in the absence of fans.

Players earning less than $ 100,000 this season will not be affected. The proposals were discussed during a conference call between the league and union officials on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the league said it was cutting the wages of some front office executives and employees by 25%, including Commissioner Don Garber and Assistant Commissioner Mark Abbott and Gary Stevenson. Other league employees have seen their wages cut from 10% to 20%.

Players in many other first division leagues have already seen their wages cut, some voluntarily donating part of their salary to COVID-19.

The MLS teams played two games before the season’s suspension on March 12. The league had originally planned to reopen after a month, but that date was quickly pushed back to May 10 before being pushed back for the second time on Friday. The ban on team training until April 27 will also be extended.

Galaxy chief executive Dennis te Kloese said last week that it would be difficult to play a full schedule this season.

“There are a lot of trips to be made,” he said, “and there are different restrictions in different parts of the country. It is difficult to generalize things to reach a conclusion that you can put everyone together and play as usual. We have to be creative. “

One creative option, said Te Kloese, would be to play in empty stadiums. Several health officials have also said that they do not envision large public gatherings at sporting events or concerts for several months.

“It will be a challenge to have a lot of people seated with good health protection,” he said. “And until that happens and there are more tests with short-term results … you have to take care of each list.”

Commissioner Garber has publicly stated that his goal is to finish a full season, resume games this summer and postpone the playoffs for at least a month. In private, however, several scenarios for a shortened season are being discussed.

“Major League Soccer remains focused on exploring a wide variety of formats to play throughout the 2020 season, including delaying the MLS Cup in December or later,” the league said in its statement on Friday.