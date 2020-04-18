MLB 2020 season in the coronavirus: new rules, flexible calendar

“Can I kick your shins?”

Strange questions came my way during this pandemic, so I decided to play the game. I said to the veteran player agent who asked, “No, you can’t kick me. foot in the shins. “

“Great,” he said. “Now, here’s the choice, I’ll either hit you in the shin or in the head [he didn’t say ‘head’] and it’s your choice, but it has to be one or the other. “

If I had no choice, I told him I would choose the shins.

He said, “This is the Arizona plan. It’s terrible, but it’s better than being hit on the head [again, he didn’t say ‘head’]. “

Another veteran player representative described Arizona’s proposal as “the second worst plan”. But the worst plan isn’t to play major league baseball in 2020, in which case the second worst – like being hit in the shin – is better.

What becomes evident from conversations with those trying to start a season or those who have been informed is that familiar and normal are gone for 2020. Think of the Arizona plan – all the teams housed in one metropolitan area, limited contact with the outside world, no spectators for the games, constant monitoring of the health of everyone involved – as a prime example of what could happen. This may be what the MLB decides to go with if the green light is received to play this year, but only one venue is deemed possible. Or maybe it starts in Arizona and slowly spreads to several cities. Or maybe it’s just a model to start in two, three or five regions, including Arizona.

The bottom line is that baseball, like any non-core business that will try to reopen in the weeks and months to come, will have to respond – in the words of another former player: “Are you going to be healthy by doing the job, and if he’s in good health, can you technically do the job? Everything else, we’ll find out. “And that everything else will mean many changes from the way it has always been done – and in this environment, this applies to the reopening of a dry cleaning business, a restaurant or major leagues.

Because the information is flowing, MLB officials insist on plans where to play, how to play and what are the countless scheduling possibilities that have been considered. But without more information on tests, antibodies, death rates and elected officials who will give their blessings, this is only theory and therefore it is not yet worth proposing to the union or engrave in stone. MLB has mainly remained silent and publicly unaligned on any plan – trying to avoid appearing insensitive to the public when there are such medical and economic difficulties in the country, and to recognize that if the green light comes, the office the commissioner must sell a defective plan (think: kicking the shin) to teams, players and fans. Because any plan will be vitiated by what is possible in current realities.

Before a sports league can finalize these plans and play, there are five major questions to answer:

Has the country gone through the crisis phase in which a large number of people die daily from coronavirus and hospitals are overwhelmed?

Can a professional sports league be run without exhausting test kits, medical equipment and medical personnel in need elsewhere?

Can the risk of contracting the virus be mitigated for those participating in a season – from players to referees, coaches and those who will provide food, transportation, etc.

Can a person housed in the sport environment receive first class medical treatment if they contract the virus?

Can a complete epidemic be stopped if someone in the environment gets the virus?

It seems that over the past week there has been more optimism in the game that these questions will be answered positively. Part of this had to do with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director or the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, claiming in a Snapchat interview published Wednesday that a season could be played while describing conditions similar to the plan from Arizona.

But some general thoughts on a restart:

– Many who had concerns about the Arizona-only plan feared that what made it attractive for a bubble-like atmosphere – 11-13 potential fields and 5-8 large hotels within a radius of about 80 kilometers – could be a problem if someone inside the universe is positive. Could the infection rate be higher? If there were more segregation, if, say, all or part of Florida and California could also open up, would these places continue to have games while quarantine occurred in a compromised area?

But one person involved in planning said that waiting for more information is so vital. What if, for example, on May 15, even New York gave the blessing that offices can bring back 50 people at a time? This could provide the Mets and Yankees – who are currently in a hot zone – with an opportunity to start training at their home baseball fields if they could split the times for groups.

– An open mind is going to be necessary. Normal does not return until there is a vaccine, which is not expected until next year. If there is going to be a 2020 season, it will start without spectators and it could stay that way all year round. Authorized personnel in canoes will be limited and will likely be required to wear masks and gloves, as will the referees. Pitch coaches will not be able to visit the mound. But no matter how many rules are set, as one staff member said, “You can’t think of everything, especially when it’s going to be so different from the usual at first. We will therefore have to adapt over time to what was not planned. “

Some lessons will come from Taiwan, which has started playing, and from South Korea, which is scheduled to start spring training this week. South Korea, for example, has infrared scanners that take the body temperature of everyone who comes to the stadium and has a rule against spitting. But one league official said the most important lessons would come from hearing which behaviors and practices work best in clubs and coaching halls when there are groups.

– The schedule can take different forms. An agent said he could see six locations of five teams each with a 10-game streak, then move on to the next opponent, etc. So, once this game was over, 40 games would have been played (10 against each of the four opponents in your group)) and more than a month of additional information on travel and the opening of other sites. A few people contacted said that if the season started in just a few locations, they could imagine a full master schedule of the number of games possible, but the locations would only be provided, say, a month in advance. Thus, the program could read Yankees-Red Sox from August 3 to 5, but if it learns on June 20 that the games can be played safely in New York or Boston, the series will be moved there.

But the length of a calendar and the place where games are played are always part of the ideas that are spit out and need more information before getting closer to the presentation.