Max Rose says he agrees with Trump's re-election if `` we beat COVID ''

Staten Island representative Max Rose said he could accept a second term for President Trump if it meant removing COVID-19.

“Nothing would make me happier, nothing, than to see this president use all the tools at his disposal to win this war as commander-in-chief as he is, and to have this success,” said the first year. A congressman told Politico in a long interview. “And if this success means that we have beaten COVID and that it wins the re-election, then too bad. God bless him. Because we won the greatest battle of the 21st century. “

Rose went on to say that he thought Trump was not doing everything he could to secure the victory, and specifically cited his failure to increase domestic production of essential medical supplies.

Rose said that “taking charge of PPE production in all possible ways and in all forms to ensure that states and municipalities do not fight each other” was the first step towards ending the current crisis.

Home to a disproportionate number of cops and front-line coronavirus health workers, the people of Staten Island have paid a heavy price for the death toll from the plague.

Politically, Staten Island has long been a ruby ​​red outpost in an otherwise deep blue city. Rose’s 2018 victory helped to tip the U.S. House of Representatives over to Democrats. Although he reluctantly voted for dismissal, his military veterinary credentials and clear-sighted style attracted him to the district. He is only the second Democrat to represent the island in Congress in 40 years.