Maine police warn against texting

A Maine police department warns the public against a coronavirus scam based on a text message.

Police in the harbor town of Thomaston, Maine posted a photo on their Facebook page of a text message sent from an Indiana area code warning the recipient that they should self-isolate – with a bogus link.

“Someone who has contacted you has tested positive or has shown symptoms for COVID-19 and recommends that you self isolate / be tested,” says the text message.

Alert is not from an official agency, and ministry officials told residents not to click the link, which police say could be a phishing scam to capture victims’ personal information

“If you receive an SMS like the one illustrated, DO NOT click on the link!” the ministry wrote on Facebook earlier this week. “It is not a message from any official agency. It is however a gateway for bad actors to find their way in your world. “

“The virus is not the only invisible enemy,” said the police. “Be vigilant against all threats!”

The ministry’s message follows the Better Business Bureau’s advice on a new scams linked to the virus.

A common scam involves emails and texts that claim to be from the government and tell recipients that they must have an “online coronavirus test” in order to receive stimulus relief.

The BBB does not recommend clicking on a link contained in an unsolicited or unverified message.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, uncertainty and fear multiply: two things that scammers thrive on,” the office wrote on its website.