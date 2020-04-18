Local newspapers are essential watchdogs. Can they survive?

Jeff vonKaenel went through forest fires, recessions and was chased by a mayor during his nearly 50 years as director of weeklies.

But the Sacramento reporter took up his biggest challenge last month when public health officials called for the cancellation of large rallies to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Four days after the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the 69-year-old owner of Sacramento News & Review and sister publications of Chico and Reno called “brutally” to shut down the press and lay off 40 workers.

“This could be the death knell for not only us, but the newspapers we compete with,” said vonKaenel in an interview.

He hopes the closure will be temporary as he does not want to drop the employees or readers of his free alternative weeklies, who have fearlessly covered deadly police shootings, the dark side of casinos and the vibrant arts scene in Sacramento. But the advertisers on whom it depends – restaurants, brasseries, small museums and concert halls – have been wiped out by the economic closure, and without their support, vonKaenel cannot cover the $ 45,000 per week needed to run its Sacramento newspaper.

“I think I’m a pretty good salesperson, but to convince companies to buy ads for events they don’t have, well, it’s pretty difficult,” said vonKaenel.

Even before COVID-19, the US newspaper industry was on life support.

More than 1,800 newspapers have folded since the Internet became the main source of information. In 2000, at least 55 million American households subscribed to a daily newspaper, about double what it is today, according to the Pew Research Center.

In the past two decades, newspaper chains, including McClatchy, owner of Sacramento Bee and Miami Herald, and the former Tribune Co., owner of the Chicago Tribune, have gone bankrupt. Takeovers and leveraged consolidations left companies bogged down. The country’s largest chain, Gannett Co., which owns USA Today and 250 daily newspapers, including Arizona Republic in Phoenix and Desert Sun in Palm Springs, merged with another large company in November. He now reaches one in four daily subscribers, but his stock has dropped 85% this year.

The newsrooms are hollow. Print the crossed out pages. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, for example, prints only three days a week. Billionaire Warren Buffett, owner of Buffalo News since 1977 and hailed as the savior of local journalism, unloaded his chain, which includes the Omaha World-Herald, in January to Lee Enterprises, owner of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, in January. . Buffett had previously conceded that the newspapers were “toast”.

Since the Great Recession, almost half of journalistic jobs in the United States have been lost, leaving fewer than 38,000 journalists, photographers and publishers.

“It’s bad and it’s going to get worse,” said information industry analyst Ken Doctor, predicting that the COVID-19 crisis will still weigh on local news: “It will be the 2009 recession on steroids. ”

In response to the pandemic, governments and local institutions – health services, hospitals, schools and businesses – are making vital decisions that affect lives and livelihoods, highlighting how local newspapers can be useful.

The disappearance of the printing industry has more important implications, say the doctor and others. Without the journalists who keep an eye on town halls, state agencies and community organizations, there would be little responsibility. Researchers have discovered newspapers remain the most comprehensive and factual source of information in the country.

The industry collapse was caused by the exodus of longtime advertisers, who transferred their money to Internet giants Facebook and Google, leading to a precipitous drop in revenues. Advertising revenues for American newspapers peaked in 2005 at $ 49.4 billion; it is now less than a third of that amount, according to the Pew Research Center.

Responding to the crisis, Facebook announced in late March $ 25 million in emergency funding for local news through his Facebook journalism project. “The information industry is working under extraordinary conditions to keep people informed during the COVID-19 pandemic. At a time when journalism is needed more than ever, ad revenue is dwindling, “said Facebook, adding that it would also spend $ 75 million to buy newspaper ads.

On Wednesday, Google Inc. announced its own a $ 100 million journalism fund “To provide urgent help to thousands of small, medium and local news publishers around the world.”

The need is great. Small and alternative dailies are among the most threatened. They rely on local businesses for advertising, rather than on high-priced national advertisers.

In Southern California, the OC Weekly alternative closed in December, and LA Weekly absorbed the deep cuts and management troubles. The parent of Orange County Register, Southern California News Group, newsroom employees on leave.

The Los Angeles Times, which threw a lifeline in 2018 when biomedical billionaire Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong bought the newspaper with the San Diego Union-Tribune, is also experiencing financial difficulties. The newspaper spent 18 months rebuilding its newsroom and expanding its online offering only to be blocked by the virus.

“Advertising revenue has almost been wiped out,” wrote California Times president Chris Argentieri in a note to newspaper staff this week outlining initial cost-cutting measures, including vacation time and lower wages. senior executives during the crisis, including the top eight publishers.

On Thursday, the company folded three of its community newspapers – the Burbank Leader, Glendale News-Press and La Cañada Valley Sun – because they were losing money. The Glendale newspaper was a pioneer, publishing since 1905. The Valley Sun appeared in 1946 as the construction and post-war population boom began to reshape California.

But despite the widespread financial problems, traffic to newspaper websites has doubled, said the doctor, and subscriptions to digital websites have increased dramatically as readers rally to support trusted media.

“This [coronavirus] the story has been transformational: it has shown the uniqueness and the absolute value of local news, ”said the doctor.

It’s a grim paradox, said Kevin Cody, who has a circulation of 45,000. Easy Reader News at Hermosa Beach.

“The irony is that interest in the product is skyrocketing,” said Cody. He fired his staff, and they are now collecting unemployment checks, but they continue to publish the newspaper. “The situation is urgent, but the financial base of the newspaper has just evaporated.”

Last week, 19 Democrats in the United States Senate urged colleagues to provide coronavirus stimulus funds to the media.

“Local news plays an indispensable role in American civic life as a reliable source of critical information”, senators wrote. Since the pandemic was declared, they said local media outlets “ provided communities with answers to crucial questions, including information on where to get tested locally, the capacity of hospitals, the closure of routes, essential hours of operation, and shelter orders on site. “

One of the signatories, Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), said in an interview that local journalists play a vital role in uniting communities and serving as government watchdogs.

“People want good coverage of local and state government, and that is something that only the local media can do,” said Brown. “While the New York Times is a big newspaper, and you’re a big newspaper … you can’t serve Akron, Ohio very well,” said Brown.

A newsroom drama took place in Brown’s home state. The billionaire Newhouse family, through its Advance Local division, has maintained two separate newsrooms in Cleveland since 2013. One is a union store that has long produced the Plain Dealer. The company has put in place more non-union staff for its website, cleveland.com. Separate staffs contribute to the two platforms.

Two weeks ago, the Plain Dealer eliminated 18 union journalists and four editors. Last week, 10 other journalists agreed to leave. Today, there are only six Plain Dealer journalists, including four union members. This is a stark contrast to 20 years ago, when the Cleveland newsroom was overflowing with more than 300 journalists. Premium investigative reporter Rachel Dissell, who started out as an intern with the newspaper 18 years ago, was among those who volunteered for a layoff.

“That was not how I wanted it to end,” said Dissell, 40, on the phone at the end of last week, trying to hold back the tears. Dissell said she and her colleagues were amazed at the timing of the cuts.

“Even if it all happened, we were still working – calling people and telling their stories about how the coronavirus affected their lives,” said Dissell. “We are journalists; we didn’t know what else to do. “

Advance Local declined to comment. But editor Tim Warsinskey, one of six other staff in the Plain Dealer newsroom, said in an email that the 32 departures were “emblematic of a bigger challenge facing our industry.” He noted that between the two staffs, Cleveland still has about 70 journalists, on par with other cities in the Midwest.

In Northern California, Bradley Zeve, founder and managing director of the Monterey County Weekly, recently dismissed seven members of its close-knit team, including the managing editor.

“The worst day of my career,” said Zeve. “We have had difficult times, but nothing has come close.”

Its remaining staff kept the paper, and they diversified by sending out daily newsletters – an effort that quickly reached 46,000 subscribers.

“The silver lining is that we have been doing incredible journalism in the past few weeks,” said Zeve. “But so many of the companies we were counting on have just closed and who knows how many of them will eventually come back.” The future is unknown. ”

This is what worries vonKaenel, owner of the Sacramento News & Review. In a letter to readers on March 19, he warned, “It could be the end.”

Last year, vonKaenel and his wife borrowed against their house to keep their operation afloat. Now he is waiting to find out if his application for the federal paycheck protection program will be approved. Worried readers also sent more than $ 40,000 in donations.

“The support has been incredible. We are so connected in all of our communities, ”said vonKaenel, whose weeklies exceed 100,000 copies in circulation.

Even with the presses idle, vonKaenel tried to come up with a new business plan, like teaming up with a nonprofit organization or a public radio station.

He is concerned about the loss of an alternative voice in the communities. “It would just be horrible,” he said.

His article Chico produced more than 300 stories that related to the 2018 camp fire and its aftermath. This month, a few weeks after being laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff learned that their coverage has won several prestigious California Journalism Awards.

His Sacramento newspaper obtained surveillance footage and revealed that a 2016 police murder of a black man was not “justifiable homicide,” as the police chief publicly declared. This the chef then retired, and media coverage has led to increased scrutiny of police behavior and other reforms.

“I don’t think people fully understand the impact of having accurate information and the monitoring function, and the changes it can bring,” said vonKaenel.