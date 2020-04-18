Lions take advantage of South Africa’s lockdown to take naps in the middle of the road

Photos of a national park in South Africa show pride of lions who seem to be napping in the middle of a road, as much of the world has stopped Coronavirus pandemic. South Africa has been locked out since March 25.

Kruger National Park, one of the largest game reserves in Africa, tweeted photos and videos of animals roaming the park without intrusion from tourists. A series of photos showed lions lounging on a vacant stretch of road.

“Visitors to Kruger that tourists don’t normally see,” the park tweeted earlier this week. “This lion pride usually resides in the Kempiana contract park, an area that Kruger tourists do not see. This afternoon, they were lying on the paved road just outside the Orpen rest camp.”

Visitors to Kruger that tourists do not normally see. #SALockdown This lion pride usually resides in the Kempiana Contract Park, an area that Kruger tourists do not see. This afternoon, they were lying on the tarmac road just outside the Orpen rest camp.

📸Section Ranger Richard Sowry pic.twitter.com/jFUBAWvmsA – Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) April 15, 2020

Park spokesman Ike Phaahla told CBS News on Friday that although the animals’ general behavior has not changed, he said, lions are taking advantage of the fact that there are fewer humans around.

“They are nocturnal animals and it is not unusual for them to sleep during the day, what is unusual is the use of the paved road because normally, if there is traffic, they would not use the asphalt road, “said Phaahla.

Ranger Richard Sowry, whose functions are considered an essential service during the lockout, took a picture of his vehicle.

“Lions are used to people in vehicles,” he said. BBC. “All animals have a lot more instinctive fear of people on foot, so if I had walked, they would never have allowed me to get so close.”

In another article by Kruger, wild dogs and lions can be seen wandering around a golf course.

Even as the sun rises, without all of our human visitors, the urge to sing “the lion is sleeping tonight” is nothing more than a whim, a whim, a whim!

📸 © ️ Jean Rossouw; Skukuza Golf Club, Kruger National Park@SANParks pic.twitter.com/M9XiagVqjX – Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) April 13, 2020

However, like these animals and other wild animals Around the world, the lack of human interference is taking advantage of the growing fear that endangered species will be more threatened by poachers during the pandemic, reports CBS News foreign correspondent Deborah Patta.

National home stay orders, travel bans and other measures put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 have severely curtailed the tourism industry by $ 39 billion in Africa – an activity that also helps finance wildlife conservation across the continent.

A South African rhino rescue organization said it had responded to at least one poaching incident every day since the country was locked out. In neighboring Botswana – generally one of the most protected places for wildlife – there have been at least six rhinos poached since the country closed its borders.

However, while other parts of South Africa have seen an increase in poaching, this has not been the case for Kruger National Park, reports Patta.