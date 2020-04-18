LeBron James goes from sulky to beloved in Los Angeles in one year

It was barely a year since the Staples Center hosted what should have been a famous achievement in the career of one of the greatest basketball players in history.

However, that night, LeBron James was booed.

In the first quarter of the game in which he overtook Michael Jordan to climb to fourth place on the NBA all-time scoring list, James missed four free throws and was mocked.

When he passed Jordan in the second quarter, he was barely cheered.

At the end of the match, the suspicions of a season turned out to be true.

Los Angeles really didn’t really like its new king.

All of this makes it so compelling that in the latest edition of a respected survey by Loyola Marymount University, James was overwhelmingly elected as the preferred local professional athlete.

From shunned to loved, James has managed to return the image of the year.

According to the survey, which interviewed 1,000 Los Angeles County residents through various demographics, it’s not even close. Asked to choose from a list of 10 players – one from each team – while allowing written responses, the respondents gave James an incredible 46 percent of the vote. He went deep on runner-up Cody Bellinger (10.7%), cycled on Carlos Vela of LAFC (8.3%) and scalded the Angels’ Mike Trout (6.7%).

Think about it. Think of who he beat. Think how far he came back to beat them.

Bellinger was the National League player par excellence for a team that drew nearly four million fans. Vela was the MLS MVP in a deeply rooted football city. Trout was the quintessential American League player who could become the best player in baseball history.

James dominated them all in an election that revealed striking realities about how we view our sport landscape.

The first involves a Dodgers dichotomy. The vote took place in January and February – when the Dodgers weren’t playing – but the results are still surprising. While the Dodgers finished just behind the Lakers in the vote for the favorite team – 35 to 31% – Bellinger was not close to James, and the future Clayton Kershaw Hall of Fame did not even receive a vote in writing. This is apparently what happens when many of your fans can’t watch you on TV. Locals love the Dodgers, but it’s hard to kiss players who are virtual strangers. Kershaw’s post-season failures certainly didn’t help either.

“The Dodgers’ players are underperforming relative to the popularity of the team,” said Vishnu Akella, research assistant.

The second concerns the Rams dilemma. They finished third in team popularity, even surpassing the fashionable Clippers, but Aaron Donald received only 2.7% of the votes – seventh – while Jared Goff received a written vote and Todd Gurley received no votes. Again, the fans love the team, but don’t really have anything to do with the helmeted players. Goff is the only Ram who can break this trend – elite quarterbacks are the only real football stars – and yet he doesn’t look elite since he launched this interception at the end from last year’s Super Bowl.

In this city, you not only have to win, you have to have fun and connect, and with amazing speed, James did all three.

“What he did is really cool… I would love to have seen his ratings the year before,” said Akella, noting that this was the first year that the annual survey asked for a favorite player. ” He is such a polarizing figure, but he was loved by everyone, regardless of race, age, gender or political affiliation. “

Lakers star LeBron James reacts during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers. (Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images)

James won, first, because he turned the Lakers into winners. At the time of the investigation, James had led them to the best record in the league.

“The fans thought it was gone, it hung there, it delivered,” said Akella.

He won, second, because he won while buying spectacularly in the team and the city.

It was James who prepared the welcome mat for Anthony Davis, lightened the burden on new coach Frank Vogel and gave hope to the Lakers this summer when the front office disintegrated.

“I was just supporting the moves they were making,” said James, adding, “I love the coach and what the coaching staff does.”

It was James who assembled the team before training camp, overseeing his own liaison session in Las Vegas, after which he was clearly ready for the buyout.

“I’m very motivated…. I think as a team and myself, we have to bring the Lakers back to where they’ve been used over the years,” he said during media.

Once the season started, James refused to sit in good health while the Clippers Kawhi Leonard – who finished only fifth in popularity at 4.3% – got into the habit of manage the load.

“I don’t know how many kids who can show up for a game are there to watch me play,” said James. “And if I sit down, then what?”

While playing in 60 of the 63 games, he not only averaged 26 points and eight rebounds, but also led the league with 11 career assists per summit, a statistic that epitomized his season of empowerment.

Then, in his most captivating moment of the season, James finally connected completely. It happened before the Lakers’ first game after Kobe Bryant’s death, when James addressed a tearful crowd from the Staples Center in a moving pre-game speech that started with him holding a single piece of paper .

“Now I have something written… But Laker Nation, I would just sell if I read that… I will go straight from the heart,” he said, throwing the paper away.

He then embarked on a monologue that carried deep and true, embracing Lakers fans as a family, celebrating Bryant as their hero and making a promise.

“I want to… Continue his legacy… Because that’s what Kobe Bryant would have wanted,” said James.

And until the sport stopped last month in the middle of the pandemic, that’s exactly what James did, making him clearly and securely attached to the city. It is important to note that the survey covered the general population, not just sports enthusiasts. Either way, in such a short time, James wowed everyone.

“It’s no surprise that when the country’s biggest major athlete enters a major market, that market is going to be attracted to them,” said Akella. “But LeBron is on a totally different level.”

In an interview with me nine days before his death, Bryant urged fans to applaud James as they once applauded him.

“He is now Laker, he is part of our brotherhood, of our fellowship, and we have to kiss him that way,” said Bryant, adding later, “Appreciate this guy, celebrate what he has done because it’s really remarkable. “

Los Angeles listened.