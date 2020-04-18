Lawyer for Louisiana Pastor Who Defied Coronavirus Religious Service

A lawyer helping to represent the Louisiana pastor who flouted a state-ordered ban on holding large religious gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic has himself been infected with the virus, according to a new report.

Jeff Witterbrink, 59, is local attorney for Roy Moore, former Alabama chief justice, scandalized by the scandal and Senate candidate, who represents Pastor Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church in Baton Rouge The lawyer reported.

Wittenbrink attended two church events – a press conference on April 2 and a church service on April 5.

At the April 2 conference, Spell introduced Wittenbrink before speaking about the church’s planned legal battle. Moore was also present and spoke, the report said.

But Wittenbrink didn’t feel sick in church and has “no idea” how he got sick, he told the newspaper from his hospital bed at Baton General Medical Center Red, where he has been since Tuesday with a high fever and a cough, taking oxygen through the nose.

“I went to Albertson twice a day,” Wittenbrink told the newspaper. “I went to Sam’s. I went to Walmart. I went to Lowe’s house. I used the petrol pumps. I just want to say that I didn’t pay attention. God knows where I got it. The bad thing is that I could have spread to someone. It makes me feel bad. “

Wittenbrink said his own illness did not change his decision to represent Spell or the church, or his opinion on their cause.

“I am very proud of Pastor Spell,” the lawyer told the newspaper. “I think he is one of the few people who understands that we should not just get rid of our civil liberties without fighting just because there is some kind of crisis.”

He insisted that members of the Spell church had practiced social distancing in services. They took their temperature, disinfected their hands and only the family groups sat together.