Lakers Anthony Davis Announces $ 8 Million Estate of SoCal

With no end in sight for quarantine in sight, the great man of the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis, diverts his attention from court affairs. The seven-time star has listed his sprawling estate in the North Ranch neighborhood of Westlake Village for $ 7.995 million.

The contemporary Mediterranean mansion sits behind doors with a guest house and a million-dollar infinity pool with two slides, a baja deck, and a spa. But perhaps even more impressive: an adjoining basketball gymnasium with its own viewing box.

1/ten The house sits on 2.33 acres with panoramic mountain views. (Jeff Elson) 2/ten A coach carrier covers part of the front yard of the engine. (Jeff Elson) 3/ten The house has approximately 16,000 square feet of space. (Jeff Elson) 4/ten A wide staircase is located beyond the entrance. (Jeff Elson) 5/ten The house has a personalized cinema. (Jeff Elson) 6/ten The basketball gymnasium has two hoops and an observation box. (Jeff Elson) 7/ten The infinity pool cost around $ 1 million to build and has two slides. (Jeff Elson) 8/ten The spa is powered by a waterfall. (Jeff Elson) 9/ten A view of the swimming pool, the patio and the barbecue pavilion. (Jeff Elson) ten/ten Under the house, a private golf course. (Jeff Elson)

Custom built in 1996 and later enlarged, the approximately 16,000 square foot home includes a two-story entrance with a curved staircase, a paneled office, and a movie theater. The kitchen is equipped with two islands. There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms including a master bedroom suite.

The 2.33 acre property offers panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and the golf course. A garage for five cars, a camper van and a large solar energy system complete the site.

Davis, 27, was acquired by the Lakers last year as part of a multiplayer deal that included Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart. Three times selected by the NBA first team, he averaged 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 55 games with LA before the NBA stopped in March due to concerns. regarding the new coronavirus.

He bought the estate two years ago for $ 7,479 million, according to public records.

Jordan Cohen of RE / MAX One has the list.