Lady Gaga powers Hugh Evans’ One World concert from Global Citizen

In a festival season without a music festival, Global Citizen worked to bring the biggest numbers of pop to a shared virtual space.

On Saturday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, the international aid group with ties to the United Nations will present “One World: Together at Home”, a special program starring Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney, Elton John and the Rolling Stones – each of which will perform from the place they take refuge in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought the music industry live (and much more ) to the point of death.

Scheduled to air on ABC, NBC and CBS – and broadcast on virtually every major technology platform – the show is intended to “celebrate the frontline community health workers who are the heroes of it all,” said the director. General of Global Citizen, Hugh Evans. , 37, said on a phone call this week from New York. But Evans is also looking to raise money for the World Health Organization when President Trump ordered the United States to suspend funding.

Global Citizen is hosting a big festival in September in New York’s Central Park. But is it safe to assume that you have never organized an event as quickly as this one?

Not in two weeks from start to finish, no. It all started about three or four weeks ago when we received a phone call from Amina Mohammed, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, and the head of WHO, Dr Tedros. [Adhanom Ghebreyesus], which you probably saw on the news every day. And they asked us if Global Citizen would mobilize our artist ambassadors to support the messages of social distancing, because at that time, nobody was staying at home.

So Chris Martin of Coldplay, who is a strong partner for us, had this idea of ​​launching “Together at Home”, which was a virtual series that we launched on Instagram the next day. All of a sudden it took off, and everyone from John Legend to Niall Horan to Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes all got involved, and it started to get huge traction.

Then a week later, the head of WHO called back and said, “I just spoke to Lady Gaga’s mother, Cynthia” – she is a WHO ambassador – “and Lady Gaga wants to help bring this to a new level and to help organize a world special. “The next day, Lady Gaga manager Bobby Campbell called and said that she was really passionate about what she could do to play a leadership role. She started calling Elton John and Paul McCartney, who agreed to board.

There is a snowball effect with these things, right?

Yes, it is an organic crop. After the first wave of artists said yes, we got incredible phone calls from all over the world – artists from Nigeria, Latin America and Asia, all wanting to be part of it. So we quickly gathered our team and said, “Okay, the infrastructure we’re going to use for September, let’s redeploy it for that.” We have had around 200 people around the world working full time every night for the past two weeks. It’s like nothing I’ve ever experienced.

Do the skills you developed while doing Central Park shows apply here?

It’s a whole new set of challenges. I remember being in Los Angeles a few weeks before the first year of Central Park. We didn’t have a headliner and we couldn’t fund it. I thought all of this was not going to happen, and I was literally in tears one night thinking it was all over. Then Neil Young signed and we collected the last bit of money to get there. It looked like a miracle back then. Ten years later, it has become something we can do. But it’s a whole new ball game. And the fact that we have 170 broadcasters and streaming services around the world all enjoying it? I can’t think of anything else this year that will have this level of global development since the cancellation of the Olympic Games.

To date, you have raised $ 40 million in donations from corporations and philanthropic groups. Put that number in some sort of context.

Well, I think you can see how much the other COVID-19 relief promotions have increased.

iHeartMedia said its telethon with Elton John had grossed $ 10 million.

Everyone is doing their part. But what we wanted to do first was do not to be a telethon.

Why?

So many people have lost their jobs – more than 10 million Americans have applied for unemployment in the past two weeks. And we just didn’t think it was right at this point to ask people to take their wallets out and give more. Now is the time to ask those who can afford it – philanthropists and the private sector – to really take over, and they have never done it before.

Lady Gaga played an active role in building the list of artists and celebrities participating in the program “One World: Together at Home” on Saturday. (Getty Images)

Are you asking governments for help?

We have not asked governments for money as part of this effort, which Global Citizen generally does. We know that many of them support their domestic health services which are under pressure.

President Trump has suggested that the U.S. government can respond more effectively to the pandemic than the WHO.

We believe that the big global challenges like COVID-19 require global solutions. You can’t just deal with it nationally and you hope it will be good, because then you can’t open up the economy – you can’t have international travel, international trade. We need to strengthen health systems around the world or there will be a second wave here in the United States. It is therefore in the interest of every citizen here in the United States to worry about what will happen in Africa next, what will happen in Latin America with the next wave, what will happen further in South East Asia. It may seem like a million miles, but it is extremely connected in the globalized world in which we live.

Were you personally disturbed by Trump’s comments?

When governments fail to take action on behalf of the poor, it is difficult to observe. But we want this event to be apolitical because we have a common enemy right now, and that is COVID-19. We must do everything we can to stop it. We need the US government to be part of this; we need every government to be part of it. We want Saturday to be a time when everyone can come together – and ask ourselves how we can make sure it doesn’t happen again.