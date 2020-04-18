Kobe and Gianna Bryant Honored to Begin WNBA Draft

WNBA honored Gianna Bryant, Peyton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli, who were among nine killed in a helicopter crash in January that also killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, selecting the three girls as their pick honorary draft to open the WNBA draft Friday.

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, seated in front of a library in her house during the virtual project, announced the names of each girl individually while ESPN showed images of honorary jerseys with their names and numbers. Each girl, 13 years old at the time of the accident, promised basketball prospects with dreams of playing in college and possibly WNBA.

“They represented the next generation of stars in our league,” said Engelbert, “what could have been called the Mambacita generation.”

Each player’s surviving family members recorded messages thanking the WNBA for this tribute. Vanessa Bryant, wearing an orange WNBA hoodie that belonged to her late husband, recorded a tearful message that being enlisted in the WNBA “would have been a dream come true for her”.

“She wanted to be one of the greatest athletes of all time,” said Vanessa, “just like her dad.”

The oversized orange sweatshirt Vanessa was wearing was a personal gift to Kobe of Engelbert, who donated the item to the NBA Hall of Fame after their meeting at the WNBA offices last summer. Engelbert said Kobe was the only NBA player to meet her when she took over as commissioner last year. He became a visible and vocal supporter of women’s basketball as Gianna began playing the sport.

“Her passion for WNBA and women’s basketball was unprecedented for anyone I have ever met,” said Engelbert of his decision not to meet Bryant.