Knicks regret hovers over Kevin Knox’s massive decision

You ask, we answer. The Post answers readers’ questions about New York’s biggest professional sports teams, and invites our beat editors to answer them in a series of regularly posted mail bags. In today’s slice: the Knicks.

I think the choice of Kevin Knox could become a bust. It is too slow to keep 2s and 3s. Should the Knicks try to play it at 4, which forces it to gain even more weight? – Andy

I was told that one of the team president Leon Rose’s biggest regrets because of the suspension of the last 16 games of the season because of the coronavirus was not to take a closer look at his enigmatic attacker of second year. According to a source, Rose still doesn’t know what to do with Knox and if the 20-year-old is part of their future. And this despite the warning from Kentucky coach John Calipari not to trade Knox (Calipari and Rose are close.)

When Knox’s father said on February 29, “Not all roses bloom at the same time,” it was before Rose was officially hired. At Knox camp, it was expected that when Rose took over the reins on March 2, interim coach Mike Miller would be instructed to increase Knox’s minutes and make them a starter. This does not happen. Sources said the Knox inner circle was extremely frustrated. Rose decided to walk lightly into the new job, telling Miller to play the guys he thought would win him games. Miller did not believe that Knox was ready to play winning basketball.

Defense activity was Knox’s biggest problem, but Knicks’ statistics showed that he had improved slightly and started to block more shots. Although he can play three attacking positions (2, 3, 4), he does not seem to have the defensive instinct to be so versatile at the other end. It’s a big point that having Knox, who is officially listed at 6 feet 7 inches and 215 pounds, keeps attackers slower in power might be the answer.

However, this is not the only concern. Knox lost his attacking mojo, scoring just 6.4 points per game. He showed signs of being a smuggler, but the Knicks didn’t put him in the position of being that guy.

“Not giving it a runway after the star break was one of the weirdest things going on in the NBA,” said an NBA staff member. “Its engine is not high enough yet, but you needed it to play more.” “

In the fall, Rose must make a decision on whether to exercise the fourth year of the Knox $ 5.8 million rookie contract. For now, Rose appears on the fence.

Can you explain the differences in the roles of the general manager and the president of basketball operations for the Knicks?

– Jeffrey Ramey

The President is the leader in multiple aspects of a team, including marketing. A solid general manager should be a basketball scout maven, immersed strictly in the search for alignment moves, executing the project leading the scouting department and serving as the conduit for the coaching staff.

The executive director must report to the president with his recommendation before a decision is made. In the case of the Knicks, the hints were Steve Mills as president and Scott Perry as GM had a few differences – particularly on Marcus Morris’ trade at the deadline. Now Mills is gone, and Knicks owner James Dolan thinks Rose, despite having no experience working for an NBA team, will be a better leader than Mills. Rose has done wonders at the head of the basketball department of the Creative Artists Agency.

The former New Jersey high school goalkeeper first intended to become a coach before opting for law school. But Rose needs a basketball scout hobby horse as GM. Keeping Perry is not far-fetched.

“Remember, [Leon] is not a businessman who runs a team, but a basketball guy who runs a business, ” said an NBA source. “He knows very well what he is doing.”

Cole Anthony, who is not trying to pass, and RJ Barrett could they coexist in the same rear area? – Alwyn Lerone Foy

That’s a good point. The Knicks would like a point guard – who is Anthony – but also a game organizer / playmaker, and Anthony did not show this layout during his brief run in North Carolina. Barrett, a slasher more than a catch-and-shoot guy, needs the ball a lot, as does Anthony.

“He has a knack for creating plans,” ESPN draft guru Fran Fraschilla told me about Anthony. “He is athletic enough to play in the league as a starter and potentially a star. The only thing he doesn’t do is that he doesn’t make the guys around him any better. It’s just his way of playing. “

Are there any thoughts on exchanging RJ and first round picks to bring Donovan Mitchell to New York? – Dimos Kyrkopoylos

If Mitchell is placed on the trading block, Rose will be the first to know. Rose recruited Mitchell to the CAA before the 20017 draft, although Ty Sullivan became Mitchell’s chief agent. A late lottery choice, Mitchell became an All-Star for the first time in February. Rose would like to have the Westchester product in the back area of ​​the Knicks.

But after a first report, the relationship between Mitchell and his jazz teammate Rudy Gobert could be “unalterable” because of Gobert’s sloppy behavior before the COVID-19 was stopped, measures have been taken to make peace. For the moment.

The Jazz are chasing a title with Gobert and Mitchell in the foreground and are more likely to trade Gobert than Mitchell. But the Knicks have a lot to throw at Utah, so it’s not inconceivable to build an appropriate Barrett package, their 2020 lottery pick, and one of the two first future players they’ve acquired from Dallas in the trade Kristaps Porzingis.

Mitchell is expected to become a restricted free agent in 2021. If the changes are not made, the Knicks could have a real blow to Mitchell in free will – without giving up on Barrett.