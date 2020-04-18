Kim Jong Un’s absence from event sparks health speculation

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was absent from a celebration marking the anniversary of his grandfather, the nation’s founder, Kim Il Sung – raising questions about the despot’s health, according to information.

During Wednesday’s national holiday, senior officials paid tribute to the embalmed body of the former chief at the Kumsusan Sun Palace, according to KCNA official media.

But unusually, they didn’t mention Kim as a member of the delegation – and he was also missing from photos posted by party spokesperson Rodong Sinmun, Reuters reported.

His apparent absence has sparked speculation among experts that little overweight 36-year-old Kim may have health problems.

A spokeswoman for the Seoul Unification Ministry, which deals with the affairs of the rogue regime, said Thursday that it was aware that state media had not reported on Kim’s visit, but declined to provide details.

“It is possible that there may have been a health or safety concern, even if it is temporary, although it is difficult to assess the situation,” Cheong Seong-chang, senior fellow at the South Korean Sejong Institute.

“He goes there on the birthday of his grandfather and his father to show them off his royalty and his sacred lineage,” added Cheong.

Duyeon Kim, Senior Advisor for the International Crisis Group on Northeast Asia and Nuclear Policy, told CNN that it was “unprecedented for him not to pay tribute to him”.

“Since taking office, he has always presented himself for these most important days for North Korea. It is not yet known whether he paid homage by himself before the others, “she said.

Kim was last seen publicly on Saturday while chairing a meeting of the political bureau of the ruling Workers’ Party.