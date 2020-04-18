Key weapons missing, Jared Goff of Rams must improve

As the Rams prepare for the NFL draft, The Times will review their roster. Part 9 of 10: Quarterbacks.

It’s not an ideal way for a quarterback to get through the off-season, but Jared Goff seems to be making the most of being at home. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the fifth-year professional said he was training in his home gym.

“I feel like I may be in the best shape I have ever been,” said Goff this week.

Goff will have to maximize his strengths – and improve his weaknesses – so that the Rams become a playoff team again.

Last season, after signing a $ 134 million overtime, Goff had 22 touchdowns with 16 interceptions. The Rams finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs for the first time under third-year coach Sean McVay.

The Rams have since broken ties with two of their most dynamic weapons in attack. They released midfielder Todd Gurley and traded Brandin Cooks.

This means that Goff will operate without the benefit of a Pro Bowl player three times in the backfield and a 1,000-yard receiver four times. Goff said he would miss Gurley and Cooks as friends and teammates, but did not question the moves.

“I understand there is a business in this game and these two guys understand it too,” said Goff, “and it was a decision made and whatever the decision, we are moving forward.”

Goff has expressed confidence in backlashes Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson. He said wide receiver Josh Reynolds was ready to fill the former Cooks position.

McVay remains the appellant and the de facto quarterback coach, but has also hired Kevin O’Connell as the offensive coordinator. O’Connell should take on a major role every day with Goff.

Goff, 25, has not been sidelined for a game – or more than a few games – since becoming the starter on 10e game of his career in 2016.

Blake Bortles, Goff’s replacement in 2019, is a free agent. The six-year-old NFL veteran is looking for an opportunity to compete for a starting role.

The Rams could sign another veteran, but John Wolford impressed McVay and other coaches. Wolford, who played college in Wake Forest and in the defunct Alliance of American Football, was part of the training team in 2019.

Who is under contract: Goff ($ 36 million), Wolford ($ 685,000).

Free agents: Bortles spent a season with the Rams for $ 1 million because the Jacksonville Jaguars still owed him $ 6.5 million. Her goal was to learn from McVay and move on.

Rough draft: Rams have more pressing recovery needs beyond finding a backup quarterback, but if McVay has identified a berth choice that fits his system and could develop, the Rams may choose to use one of their seven choices.

List decisions: Goff is under contract during the 2024 season. Wolford has a one-year contract. The Rams are expected to sign a quarter or two as potential candidates for the training team.

NEXT: Receivers.