Kevin Durant Nets timeline unchanged by coronavirus delay

Kevin Durant’s manager has thrown more cold water on the idea that the injured Nets superstar will return if and when the NBA season resumes.

The season suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic has sparked persistent speculation that the extra time would allow Durant to recover from his Achilles surgery. But Rich Kleiman reiterated that it was so “unrealistic” that he never even discussed it with Durant.

“I promise you, Kevin and I haven’t talked about it.” And I know it sounds crazy, but I guess it was not very realistic “, Kleiman told Sports Illustrated. “It’s just not … I know when the time is right to have this conversation; but that just didn’t happen at the time and it just doesn’t seem necessary.”

Kleiman – who is Durant’s friend, manager and business partner – had made similar comments a month ago to ESPN. He said he expects the striker to eventually regain his old form when he plays, but jumping into a high-pressure situation like a July or August playoff from the start of a major injury doesn’t seem like much. likely.

“This is what I mean by unrealistic. It’s just, you know, I didn’t even think about asking him, because it sounds so unrealistic. “

After the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, the teams were obviously excluded from their training facilities. Brooklyn chief executive Sean Marks alluded to stealing Durant (and Kyrie Irving) of the necessary resources during their respective readjustments. Kleiman also talked about it.

“I mean, he’s fine,” said Kleiman. “It is exactly where it is supposed to be. It’s been almost a year since the injury. But, you know, he was able to continue his rehabilitation during this period – not as much as the first few weeks, but he continues to get stronger and continue to build and play.

“And, you know, things have slowed down tremendously for everyone, as if he’s not rehabilitating. But that didn’t stop him from coming back to play.”

This is probably not the case in 2019-2020, at least according to Kleiman. He also discussed Durant’s fight with and the recovery of a coronavirus.

The Nets had announced that four players had tested positive. Durant was part of the quartet, but Kleiman said the striker was asymptomatic at the time and fully recovered now.

“He has been fortunate to be asymptomatic throughout his journey, and is now clear and free,” said Kleiman. “But obviously quarantined like the rest of us.”