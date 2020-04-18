Judge Extends Joe Exotic’s Time to Challenge Convictions

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former Oklahoma guard who was sentenced to 22 years in jail for a conspiracy to murder murder of another and violations of the federal law on wildlife got an additional month to explain why his trial challenging the convictions should not be dismissed.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic” filed a federal lawsuit last month against the US Fish and Wildlife Service, the United States Department of the Interior, the assistant US attorney who prosecuted him and several witnesses. He claims nearly $ 94 million in damages, claiming that he was convicted on the basis of false and perjured testimony.

A federal judge decided to recommend dismissing his lawsuit and set April 28 as the deadline for filing an objection.

Thursday, US district judge Scott Palk extended the deadline until May 28 after Maldonado-Passage provided a handwritten letter requesting at least 30 days to respond, The Oklahoman reported Friday.

In the letter, Maldonado-Passage writes that he is isolated at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, with “(no access to a computer, telephone, email or library)”.

A jury last April condemned Maldonado-Passage for trying to organize the murder of Carole Baskin, founder of a Florida animal sanctuary who criticized her treatment of animals. She was not injured.

The former zoo keeper, who remains innocent, was also convicted of killing five tigers, selling cubs and falsifying wildlife registers.

Maldonado-Passage features prominently in the recently released Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”.