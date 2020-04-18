Joe Rogan flaunts two coronavirus tests, which makes fans angry

Joe Rogan demonstrated his ability to get coveted coronavirus tests in an episode of his podcast with comedian Chris D’Elia on Wednesday, provoking violent reactions from angry fans.

“I was tested yesterday and I was tested two days before. I’m just going to test myself every three or four days. F – k, “ Rogan said on his show, “The Joe Rogan experience.”

Rogan pays Los Angeles concierge doctor Abe Malkin to test guests, including D’Elia and Bryan Callen, who come on his podcast, Yahoo reported.

“Chris D’Elia is negative. Yayyyy!” Rogan said at the start of the show.

“It’s true, I passed the test,” replied D’Elia.

Rogan then asked D’Elia, “Isn’t that right?”

“Do you know why I took the test?” Because I know Joe Rogan. Because I came here and he had a doctor, “said D’Elia.

Hospitals in New York are “a few days away” from running out of COVID-19 tests and city officials are sounding the alarm over the disparity between the ability of the wealthy to take tests and the lack of access to low-income people.

Rogan fans have criticized the UFC commentator and the host of “Fear Factor” for boasting about his ability to get tested for COVID-19.

“If you can’t get a #coronavirus test, it’s because Joe Rogan has amassed all these bitches. God,” @thegreyrock tweeted.

Huffington Post reporter Rebecca Klein Tweeted that a doctor friend couldn’t even get tested. “A close friend, a doctor, was probably infected with a coronavirus but could not be tested in New York. Cool that Joe Rogan is able to test his buddies as if nothing had happened, ”she wrote.

Others joked that the only way to get tested should appear on his podcast.

“I don’t need to talk to Joe Rogan, I just want a corona virus test”, wrote @bicuriousbogle.

“People like Joe Rogan brag everyday how he and his friends are tested daily is just ridiculous”, tweeted @ rjb_calif805. “Joe Rogan has had several coronavirus tests with negative results. What is this mess?”

Malkin tell Vice that Concierge MD LA started offering nasal swab tests several weeks ago, but now mainly administers an antibody test that is not approved by the FDA.

“There are about 70 companies that produce antibody tests, and only one of them is approved by the FDA, that is Cellex. I don’t know how they were able to get this contract that they got ‘FDA approval, but it’s impossible to get these tests,’ Malkin told Vice.

“I’m warning everyone, it’s not FDA approved, you can’t use it for diagnosis, it’s more for peace of mind, for epidemiological data. they need a definitive diagnosis, they have to get a nasal swab. ”