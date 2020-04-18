Joe Biden seeks to appease Bernie Sanders by letting him guard delegates

WASHINGTON – Seeking to avoid the bitter feelings that marred the 2016 Democratic convention, Joe Biden’s campaign seeks to allow Bernie Sanders to keep some of the delegates he would otherwise have lost by abandoning the presidential race.

According to strict party rules, Sanders is expected to lose about a third of the delegates he won in primaries and caucuses as the process progresses and states select the actual people who will attend the National Democratic Convention. The regulations state that these delegates should be supporters of Biden, as he is the only candidate to actively seek the party’s nomination.

Quiet talks between the two campaigns aim to allow Sanders to keep some of his delegates, essentially a gesture of goodwill from an alleged candidate seeking to woo progressive Sanders supporters and unite the party. We do not yet know how much.

“We believe it is in the best interests of the party to ensure that the Sanders campaign receives delegates from across the state to reflect the work they have done to contribute to the movement that will defeat Donald Trump this fall, “said an official from Biden, who was not allowed to publicly discuss private negotiations and spoke on condition of anonymity. “We are in discussions with them now on the best way to do this.”

Sanders’ campaign declined to comment on the talks. “Nothing to add from us,” said Sanders spokesperson Mike Casca.

In some respects, the number of delegates is a moot point. Although he has not yet officially won the 1,991 delegates required to demand the Democratic nomination in the first ballot at the party convention, Biden is the Democrat’s presumed candidate. All of his rivals – including Sanders – have endorsed him after ending their own campaigns.

But with the appointment essentially decided, which has how many delegates takes on a new meaning. In 2016, rowdy Sanders supporters booed speakers and all mention of candidate Hillary Clinton at the party convention in Philadelphia. The disturbances were so embarrassing for the party that Sanders begged his supporters not to organize demonstrations on the ground.

By claiming delegates who should belong to him under party rules, Biden could reduce the number of Sanders supporters – some of whom have been slow to kiss the former vice president – who could arrange a rerun of this divide. Instead, he decided to try to attract Sanders supporters rather than silence them.

For his part, Sanders wants as many delegates as possible to help shape the party platform and get Biden and the Democratic Party to adopt his democratic socialist program.

It is not uncommon for rival presidential campaigns to negotiate over delegates after the nomination contest is over. In 2008, Clinton and Barack Obama argued over how to separate the delegates from the disputed primaries of Michigan and Florida. Clinton won both states. However, the states had violated party rules by holding their primaries too early in the calendar and therefore had to be stripped of all their delegates.

Clinton supporters were furious with the outcome, which saw Obama get delegates from both states, even though he was not even on the ballot in Michigan. But at this summer’s national convention, it was Clinton who made the motion during the roll call vote to nominate Obama by acclimatization.

Democratic candidates win convention delegates based on their share of the votes in party primaries and caucuses. To date, Biden leads Sanders 1,293 to 937.

Almost two thirds of the delegates are won on the basis of the results obtained in the different districts of the Congress and they stay with the candidates until the convention.

The other third of the delegates – won on the basis of statewide results – are at stake. To retain these delegates, candidates must always be candidates for the presidency when the persons who will serve as delegates to the congress are selected, generally at the congresses of the States parties, in accordance with the rules for the selection of party delegates.

These rules state that Biden should get 346 delegates won by Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Mike Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar. The number of Sanders delegates would drop to 628.

Most states have not yet selected the people who will attend the convention as delegates, and the Associated Press has not yet updated its number of delegates to reflect the change in delegates from Biden to Sanders who should take place according to party rules. But some states, including Colorado, have updated their number of delegates according to these rules.

Sanders won the Colorado primary on March 3 and took on the most state delegates. But after leaving the race, the state party announced that Biden – the only remaining candidate – would end up with the most delegates from Colorado.

Biden will take 34 Colorado delegates to the Milwaukee convention, including all of the award-winning ones across the state. Sanders, meanwhile, will get 16, with Bloomberg nine and Warren eight.

Additional reporting by Will Weissert