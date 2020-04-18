Is Anthony Fauci the sexiest man alive? Who cares?

For God’s sake, can someone tear up the petition to make Dr. Anthony Fauci The sexiest man in People magazine?

If not, can we at least stop talking about it?

I understand that it is a compliment; for some, heaven helps us, the ultimate compliment. The unshakable and highly competent behavior of Fauci was a beacon of strength and surprise amidst the spongy triumph, motivated by tweets, covering the ass, daily-contradictory of personal feelings over irrefutable facts which was the reaction of the Trump administration to this pandemic.

Let others express their indignation at the closing of churches or mock the indignity of wearing masks; express your concern about the Dow Jones or explain why it is now perfectly safe for Floridians to return to the beach (which they only left recently) because, well, because.

Dr. Fauci will continue to stand in front of microphones to talk only about the things he knows. Not what he wants, wants, thinks or feels. What he knows.

No matter how much the Fox News presenters try to change his story on the air, no matter how often the President contradicts him in public and in front of him, Dr. Fauci calmly but firmly sticks to the facts .

So now the expert is the new sexy, from specifications to striped socks – immunology the new rock’n’roll. We all feel it, that fainting of relief when Fauci starts to speak, but here’s an idea: don’t succumb.

Let’s all take a deep, socially distanced breath and choose to resist complimenting the person most likely between 328 million Americans and end the disaster by awarding him a distinction he would share with Chris Hemsworth (no offense, man) .

Resist the desire to “humanize” the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases by asking him for dating advice or make him more “accessible” by offering him a makeover of pop culture.

Do you think I’m overreacting? There is already a bobblehead, a late night fan club, a prayer candle and socks; Can a reality show be far behind?

Because this is how it works when you start using the term “sexy”. Sexy is selling and this economy is going to need quick and hot sales in the near future. Who wouldn’t want to log in to see Fauci judge which candidate has the best COVID-19 prevention protocols?

But if life will really change in the next few months, let’s start with that.

Let’s see do not make Anthony Fauci a rock star. Because he doesn’t have to be a rock star. He must be what he is – an expert doctor and immunologist who emerged from the AIDS crisis with a unique understanding of the relationship between science, humanity and public policy. A man with the almost miraculous power to separate his ego from his mission, to bring science to an avowed anti-science presidential administration, to express his expertise before a president who does not believe in experts.

Let’s not destroy this very delicate balance by dragging the sexy. Unlike his late-night fans, or its president, by the way, Fauci doesn’t need to worry about TV ratings. Wouldn’t it be nice if it stayed that way?

As scientific fact forces culture to move from desire to reality, we are lucky to honor the border between the influence of pop culture and real expertise. We know what life is like when we blur that line. It sounds like Drs. Oz, Phil and Drew, men who became media figures because they were often willing to change the facts for the enjoyment of the audience and are now criticized for their inability to remain silent about things they do not understand. Like COVID-19, because, guess what? None of them are immunologists or epidemiologists, and “Dr. Phil “doesn’t even have a medical degree.” We need to get our mojo back, “Oz recently said on” Hannity, “before suggesting that getting kids back to school was worth increasing the COVID-19 mortality rate. As if a bizarre form of national boasting was worth making schoolchildren canaries in a coal mine. (Since then, he has gone back on his words after overwhelming criticism.)

We are fortunate to make culture expert to real experts.

The emergence of personal testimony as a valuable social force – whether through memoirs, daytime talk shows or the blogosphere – has been a democratizing triumph of popular culture. Millions of people, ignored by access to traditional means of information dissemination or refused, were suddenly heard. And it changed the world.

It also made everyone an expert.

But the staff is a complement and not a replacement for the empirical; feelings can come from or help create facts, but facts exist regardless of feelings. So while many of us may have felt that COVID-19 was just a form of the flu, Fauci and others knew, through their expert ability to analyze the data, that it was not.

Hopefully, Fauci’s expertise will not only save us from the pandemic, but it will also remind us that there are times when expertise is the most important product. No strong brand, influence on social networks, sympathy or connection with the public. In our rush to become the next YouTube star / social media / “America’s Got Talent”, some of us have forgotten the importance of skills that have less to do with personality and more to do with persistence. Dr. Fauci is 79 years old; he has been director of NIAID since 1984. He knows what he is talking about not because he is cool (which he may very well be) but because he has been talking about it for a very long time.

Fauci has become a star by repeating the truth over and over, even if it is a truth no one wants to hear.

It’s not sexy. It’s amazing. But I don’t think People magazine has a category for that.