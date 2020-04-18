In the middle of the coronavirus, the San Diego Comic-Con 2020 is canceled

The San Diego Comic-Con 2020 was canceled for the first time in 50 years of history.

Comic-Con International announced Friday that its annual pop culture convention will not be held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event, which attracts more than 135,000 participants to and around the San Diego Convention Center each year, will return from July 22 to 25, 2021.

Comic-Con had suspended its decision in the hope that the situation around COVID-19 will improve by the summer. But with California officials saying the state restriction on large gatherings will continue through the summer months, it was expected that an event like the San Diego Comic-Con could not take place.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and although we are saddened to take this measure, we know it is the right decision,” CCI spokesperson David Glanzer said in a statement. “We look forward to the time when we can all meet and share in the community we all love and appreciate.”

Participants who purchased badges for SDCC 2020 will receive an email with instructions on how to request a refund or transfer their badges for Comic-Con 2021. Those who have already made a hotel reservation through the affiliate Comic-Con official, onPeak, will also have their deposits refunded automatically.

The ICC has also announced that WonderCon Anaheim, which has already been postponed, will return to the Anaheim Convention Center from March 26 to 28, 2021.