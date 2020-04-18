Hustlers’ studio STX Entertainment merges with Eros, India

STX Entertainment, the young film company that hoped to become the next major Hollywood studio, will merge with an Indian media and entertainment company.

Burbank-based STX, known for films such as “Hustlers” and “Bad Moms”, will combine with Eros International, a Mumbai-based film studio and streaming platform, the two companies announced on Friday.

The new company will be called Eros STX Global Corporation and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

STX, founded by Robert Simonds in 2014, was launched with significant funding and bold ambitions to succeed with low-budget films with movie stars playing the kind of plays that made them famous. But a series of flops, including “UglyDolls”, raised questions about the survival of the business.