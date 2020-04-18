Hundreds Flood Florida Beach As Florida Reopens Parks

Floridians wasted no time getting back in the sun and surfing when beaches and parks were reopened in Jacksonville – the same day the state recorded a record number of deaths from coronavirus.

Crowds were seen cheering and rushing to the beach as police removed the barriers at around 5 p.m. Friday, CNN reported.

Aerial photos show hundreds of people packing the sand for swimming, walking, surfing and fishing. Many were maskless.

“We all live on it, so it was a torture to watch it and not be able to be here,” a CNN surfer said.

Jacksonville is open from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with restrictions, including no sunbathing or lounging on chairs or blankets.

“This may be the start of the path back to normal life,” said Mayor Lenny Curry.

Curry called after Governor Ron DeSantis gave the green light to some municipalities to start reopening the beaches.

Police were seen warning people who did not adhere to the rule against sunbathing, according to photos posted on social media, while an overhead sign warned people, “Do your part.” Stay 6 feet apart. Help keep the beaches open. “

Florida announced 1,400 new deaths on Friday, the highest 24-hour death toll since the pandemic began.