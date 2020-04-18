How Mindy Kaling’s Netflix show ‘Never Have I Ever’ found its star

Newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was drawn from an audition list of 15,000 hopeful actresses to star in Mindy Kaling’s Netflix show, “Never Have I Ever”.

When Kaling and co-creator Lang Fisher called her to tell her that she had landed the coveted role, “I remember everything I said,” it’s crazy! “Ramakrishnan, 18, tells The Post.” And my whole family was there – my mother, father, brother, grandmother, cousin who was staying with us from England, they were all screaming. “

Previewing April 27 – and marking Kaling’s first broadcast for the streamer – “Never Have I Ever” is a comedy transitioning to adulthood following Devi, an Indo-American teenager living in California and sailing in the highs and lows of high school. Devi is a gifted girl with a hot temper who tries to convince Pthton (Darren Barnet, “This Is Us”), while accepting the death of her father (Sendhil Ramamurthy, “Heroes”).

Devi’s mother and cousin Kamala (an Indian student who stays with Devi’s family while she obtains her doctorate) are also important figures. The fact that three different types of Indian women were shown on screen was special for Richa Moorjani, 30, who co-stars as Kamala.

“You see the Indian experience through three different lenses,” she says, referring to the three women in the Devi family. “I know this is going to be revolutionary, not only for the South Asian community but also for others. This is the first time you have seen a high school Indian woman as the head of a show. “

Although she uses an accent for the show, Moorjani is Indo-American in real life. Ramakrishnan is of Canadian Tamil descent and still lives in Toronto with his family. The series is her Hollywood debut, and she says she was initially unaware of the high stakes.

“I was excited, but I didn’t really know how my life was going to change … and that was before Mindy said the fact that [many people] auditioned, “she said. “I thought it was wild. In retrospect, it’s cool to know… but it’s more important to think about the fact that more than 15,000 people wanted to be part of it and see this project come to fruition. It’s really awesome. “

The show is full of typical maturity experiences, such as Devi embarrassing Paxton, attending his first parties and trying to fit in. But Ramakrishnan says she didn’t base her depiction on other pop culture figures, and that’s why she thinks she picked up the game.

“I remember asking Mindy why she chose me – why me, out of thousands? – and she said that what was great was that I got into the role without completely changing the character, but finding a nice balance that there was authenticity behind Devi, “she said . “There is a real person there.

“I have not imitated what has been shown on television before; I have not imitated the teens depicted in the films. I took it in a unique way, and it is a real way in which people can identify themselves. “