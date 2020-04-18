House of the week: a divine home in Los Feliz

This Spanish colonial-style residence in Los Feliz once housed the Reverend Louis H. Evans, the organizing pastor of the Bel-Air Presbyterian Church. Built in the late 1920s, the restored and updated residence catches the eye everywhere with its plastered walls, old tiles and handcrafted hardware. In the great room, original cast iron windows flood the space with natural light.

The details

Location: 4953 Cromwell Ave., Los Angeles, 90027

Ask for a price: $ 4.877 million

Year of construction: 1929

Living room: 4,838 square feet, five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 0.26 acre

Characteristics: Ornate woodwork; hardwood floors and Saltillo tiles; two-story entrance; cathedral ceiling lounge; updated kitchen; formal dining room with fireplace; look at the balconies; two room guest suite

About the area: In postal code 90027, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in February was $ 1.75 million, down 9.9% from year to year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Richard Yohon, Sotheby’s International Realty, (323) 270-1725

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to [email protected]