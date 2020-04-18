Hong Kong police arrest democracy activists and media mogul

Hong Kong police arrested 14 seasoned activists – including two prominent politicians and a millionaire media mogul – on Sunday in the city’s biggest crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement since mass protests began last year last.

Among those detained were 81-year-old Martin Lee, founder of the Democratic Party founder and senior lawyer; publishing magnate Jimmy Lai, 71; and former legislator and lawyer Margaret Ng, 72, the Associated Press reported.

Democratic MP Claudia Mo, who was not arrested, said that Hong Kong executive director Carrie Lam wanted to “introduce a circle of terror in Hong Kong”.

“They are doing everything they can to try to silence them, to defeat the local opposition,” Mo said in a statement.

Police chief Lam Wing-ho told reporters that those arrested were charged with organizing and participating in “illegal rallies” last summer and last fall. They are scheduled to go to court on May 18.

These days involved large demonstrations, sometimes violent, across the city.

The protesters were originally angry at a now-abandoned bill proposing to send suspects to mainland China for trial. But their activism extended to demands for full democracy and a public inquiry into the use of force by the police.

The arrests come after several months of relative calm due to a partial blocking of coronaviruses and at the same time that Chinese and government authorities in the city are starting to push for tougher national security laws for Hong Kong.