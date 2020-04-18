Here’s why sales of sauerkraut and kimchi increased during the coronavirus

If the New York hot dog stalls could deliver, business would be booming right now.

Sales of fermented cabbage such as sauerkraut and kimchi soared as consumers sought to boost their immune systems against the deadly virus.

Sauerkraut sales jumped 960% year-on-year during the week of March 29, while overall grocery sales increased only 62.5%, according to the company’s e-commerce data. Bloomreach software.

Sales of kimchi, meanwhile, jumped 952% during the week of February 16, according to figures.

Experts say people are turning to sour dishes to protect themselves from the still mysterious COVID-19 bug – even if there is no evidence that they will prevent or cure the disease.

“When there is a perception that there is very little you can do, you want to do something,” said Dr. Robert Brown, clinical chief in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology in New York. -Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine.

Cabbage has been dubbed a “superfood” because it is loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C. And fermentation creates probiotics that support the “gut microbiome”, which plays a key role in the body’s immune response, experts say.

The sales boom also comes amid reports of low coronavirus mortality rates in Germany and South Korea, where sauerkraut and kimchi are traditional staples.

The death rate in Germany recently stood at 3% and in South Korea at 2.1%. That’s compared to a death rate of over 6% worldwide – and north of 10% in places like Italy and Spain.

This has sparked speculation on Twitter that diet may play a role.

“Germany is getting better because it eats sauerkraut !!!”, wrote a Twitter user on March 23. “Perhaps the main reason why South Korea has a very low #coronavirus mortality rate. Almost all families eat a lot of kimchi,” read a tweet from April 5.

When COVID-19 looked up for the first time in January, South Korea’s national health ministry had to issue a press release stressing that the dish offered no protection against the coronavirus.

But that hasn’t stopped the Americans from testing it, as buyers are struggling to find disinfectants and hand sanitizers in stores.

“Whether the psychology behind the decision to buy natural products stems from existing health perceptions around these products or their country of origin, on the whole, it is clear that consumers are looking for alternatives”, a explained Bloomreach strategy director Brian Walker.

In addition to fermented cabbage, sales of other health-promoting foods have exploded since mid-February, including year-over-year increases of up to 470% for ginger and 252% for turmeric, according to Bloomreach figures.

Raw ginger – an antioxidant-rich root known to relieve nausea and muscle pain – has been particularly in high demand, according to Nelson Eusebio of the National Supermarket Association, a trading group for independent supermarket owners.

Eusebio sees people buying more “old-fashioned handcrafted products” and says that the specific elixir ingredients they buy depend on factors like traditions in their country of origin.

“There is a lot of tea to drink,” Eusebio told the Post. “There are a lot of roots bought for tea, ginger roots, stuff like that.”

But consumers also source ginger ale, which can be packed with sugar and often contains little real ginger. The manufacturer of Canada Dry ginger ale has even been sued because his version of the drink is said to contain only a small amount of ginger flavor extract.

According to Bloomreach, online ginger sales nevertheless exploded 289% year-on-year during the week of March 29, after dramatic increases in the previous weeks.

He also stole from the shelves of brick and mortar stores.

Franke Marte, president of the Bodega Association of New York, has estimated that sales of various ginger ale products have increased by about 20% since the coronavirus hit the Big Apple.

“Ginger beer sells more,” Marte told the Post.

But even healthy food is no substitute for social distancing and good hand washing, said Dr. Brown of the New York-Presbyterian.

There are also better ways to boost your immune system than eating homeopathic foods, like making sure you’re getting enough sleep, Brown said.

The biggest risk, said Brown, is that consumers of these foods will develop a “false sense of confidence that you are wearing some kind of kimchi protective coat” – which does not exist.

“The best way to prevent coronavirus infection is not to be exposed,” Brown told The Post. “You can be exposed by going to the health food store to buy the products that are supposed to help prevent it.”