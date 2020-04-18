Handicap Greg Schiano and two other new university coaches

LAS VEGAS – Unlike the NFL, in which the coaching carousel is a bit short highlighted by “Black Monday”, when coaches are usually dismissed the day after their regular season finals, the college football process is wider.

This off-season, the process really lasted almost three months. Rutgers hired Greg Schiano as head coach on December 1 and Colorado appointed Karl Dorrell on February 23, although this is not the last change we see before the start of the season. Coach changes always make a huge difference in a team’s prospectus and should be considered at the top of the list of important factors in college football’s handicap.

The head coach is one of the key variables that I use in my college football stability system, which I publish at the start of each season. In most cases, teams with new coaches are “play against” teams, particularly at the start of the season. With the total of the college football season’s victories released last week, it’s a great time to start digging into three of the newcomers to 2020:

Rutgers

2019 record: 2-10 SU, 4-8 ATS

New coach: Greg Schiano (replaced Chris Ash and interim Nunzio Campanile)

Analysis: Since Schiano left for the NFL after the 2011 season, Rutgers has had only two winning seasons and has dropped to just three wins in the past two years. You can’t blame the sports program for trying to relive the golden age of Scarlet Knights football. It’s a curious rental, because when Schiano was there for the last time, Rutgers was in the Grand Orient. Schiano was Ohio State defensive coordinator under Urban Meyer from 2016 to 2018, so he knows the landscape of the Big Ten. It’s hard to see this program coming back in the immediate future, however, Schiano’s recruiting talents taking the time to show an impact.

Better or worse in 2020? Similar. Currently surpassed in Big Ten East.

State of michigan

2019 record: 7-6 SU, 4-9 ATS

New coach: Mel Tucker (replaced Mark Dantonio)

Analysis: Dantonio spent 13 years at East Lansing, mostly good, but was forced to resign in February after allegations of recruitment violations surfaced. After winning 53 games in six years from 2010 to 2015, he has won only 27 in his last four seasons, so maybe a change was due. In the past five seasons, the Spartans have only 26-39 ATS, so bettors could accept Tucker’s change. ESPN, however, ranks the Spartans 117th out of 130 teams in terms of returning to production, and with the internal issues the athletic program is enduring, it could be a team in the early stages of making his pieces.

Better or worse in 2020? Worst. Very unstable situation, difficult first season potential under Tucker.

Florida State

2019 record: 6-7 SU, 4-8-1 ATS

New coach: Mike Norvell (replaced Willie Taggart)

Analysis: The 2019 Taggart Seminoles were expected to be one of the top ACC teams with a ton of comeback experience, but they only finished 6-7 and showed little spark in a loss 20-14 at Sun Bowl against Arizona State. The state of Florida was once considered one of the best programs in the country, winning a national title just seven years ago. It seems to be a generation ago. However, if a young offensive spirit is needed to bring the Seminoles back to prominence, Norvell might be the perfect choice. Memphis averaged about 42 points per game over four years, and he was the brain.

Better or worse in 2020? Better. This could be one of the biggest surprises in the country.