Giants Dave Gettleman Alters Approach To 2020 NFL Draft

The Giants may need more than a few seconds to make their first round pick this year.

General Manager Dave Gettleman – known for his convictions and quick submissions to challenge a 10-minute clock – is ready to marry the “best player available” and the needs of the team with choice No. 4. This means that Gettleman does will not simply select the player at the top of the draft regardless of the position if there are others in a similar range of scores, such as a two-point margin.

Thus, the best attacking tackles and defenseless defender Isaiah Simmons should be firmly in the discussion, while defensive tackle Derrick Brown – perhaps the least questioned prospect of the project – could be seen as unnecessary overlap.

“When you split hairs, it’s normal to take the [grade] 96 instead of 98, “said Gettleman in responding to a hypothetical. “This is when you have a 98 and then you have an 88, it no longer cuts your hair. Even if the 88 is the greatest position of need, once you start reaching, you have created problems for yourself -even. “

The Giants had the same score on ball carrier Saquon Barkley and defender Bradley Chubb in the 2018 draft, as reported by The Post at the time. Barkley became the # 2 choice without a second of hesitation, even if the rusher pass was (and still is) a major need. Chubb went # 5.

Quarterback Daniel Jones and defenseman Josh Allen received the same score from the Giants in last year’s draft. After selecting Jones at No. 6, the Giants considered swapping for Allen, but he became No. 7.

Gettleman, 69, has rethought a few philosophies in recent months. He is now open to negotiating contracts during the season and admits having miscalculated the Giants’ ability to win during the reconstruction when he first took office.

Redefining the “best player available” could also be the influence of coach Joe Judge, who says “long-term hikes” are a factor.

“What you’re trying to do is create the best list possible,” said Gettleman. “When you talk about a 96 to a 98, it’s not a big deal to me. When you have steep falls in your assessment, it’s when you’re in trouble.”

Simmons is the toughest best hope for some teams to score, as he played 100 or more shots at five different positions last season. The 238-pound Clemson product could be the linebacker or the best goalkeeper in the repechage, but he would have informed the teams that he wanted to rush onto the passes despite his cover forces.

“What is happening now is that there are a lot of college players like that,” said Gettleman. “Because college play is so different, they take a young man with a unique skill set and use it in a variety of ways that may not have happened before. It’s not what I grew up with, that’s for sure. “

Simmons created 26 quarterback pressures out of 71 rushes for an astounding success rate last season. If the Giants transmit Simmons, linebacker / hybrid security from southern Illinois, Jeremy Chinn, looks like the second-round version.

A graduate of the Patriots’ drawing school, the judge appreciates the schematic versatility of the players. It seems to rub off.

“It’s up to us,” said Gettleman, “to understand how this player fits the New York Football Giants.”