Giants are serious about the drop in the NFL draft in 2020

Never ever say when it comes to Dave Gettleman and negotiating an NFL draft.

Even if he never did.

“Well, that’s something I’m going to take very seriously,” said the Giants’ general manager on Friday during a conference call.

Gettleman, 69, has chaired seven NFL projects – five with the Panthers and the last two with the Giants. He launched several trades in which he progressed in the repechage to catch the player he wanted. He never gave up.

If so, it seems to be the year.

The Giants have a No. 4 pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft Thursday night. Gettleman previously stated that he was “open for business” when it came to getting out of this place. If he seriously wants to attack at the start of this draft, he can undoubtedly obtain one of the best hopes if he goes down a few spaces.

The key is to find a business partner. The teams talk most often and give up precious choices in order to win a quarterback. It is highly questionable whether a team will do it for Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert. Tagovailoa has serious medical problems and Herbert is probably not considered to be high enough to warrant an increase. But you never know. Teams are notorious for making excessive movements to get their eventual franchise quarterback. Maybe the Dolphins (# 5) or the Chargers (# 6) will be so prone. Or maybe even the Raiders at # 12, which would place the Giants on the sidelines of the landing of Jedrick Wills, Tristan Wirfs, Mekhi Becton or Andrew Thomas, the first four tackles of this class.

Given the unprecedented nature of this particular project, reaching an agreement on the evening of the first round could be extremely difficult, given the technical issues that could arise with the 32 teams working remotely in accordance with the pandemic coronavirus protocol.

Gettleman said that with the NFL draft in a week, it is too early to open trade negotiations. He admitted, however, that this year it is wise to try to at least get part of an agreement before the teams are on the clock, when the pressure builds up and everyone has to rely on phone calls and their Internet connections to last. .

“I’m going to make calls and anyone who wants to progress, I’m going to say, ‘Look, we don’t have a lot of time, we can’t have fun and I’d like to get the parameters of the agreements in place before we start on time, “said Gettleman. “It would be the best thing.” “

The NFL will launch a league-wide simulation project on Monday, which should help resolve any technical issues that may arise.

“It will be an interesting thing, to see how it works,” said Gettleman. “The biggest thing is to make sure that we Giants are coordinated in how we approach the business process. We will have two veterans on it.”

In addition to Gettleman, the Giants have Mark Koncz, a former Panthers executive, and Ken Sternfeld, the director of pro staff, to assist in any commercial exploration.

Gettleman predicted once the third round was reached, and the teams only have five minutes between selections, “it’s going to be tight” to trade up or back.

“I think what this will force everyone to do is make deals before their choice is made,” said Gettleman. “Let’s say for the sake of discussion, one team calls another team and says,” I want to chat. “Go make a deal and if the guy is there for the team who wants to go up, then they consume the trade. I think that will be done largely in advance.”