Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli, honorary choice from Payton Chester

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced that Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester are named honorary draft pick just before the start of Friday’s WNBA 2020 draft.

The league honored the three girls who were killed in a helicopter crash with former NBA legend Kobe Bryant and five others on January 26. Gianna, her father and the other daughters were on their way to a basketball game to be played at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in California. The accident occurred 30 miles from downtown Los Angeles, leaving nine people dead.

Gianna’s mother Vanessa Bryant thanked the league for honoring her 13-year-old daughter in a video message.

“Thank you very much for honoring my Gigi and for choosing it to be chosen honor choice this year. It would have been a dream come true for her, “said Vanessa Bryant. “She worked tirelessly every day. She wanted to be one of the greatest athletes of all time, just like her dad. So thank you, thank you for honoring my little girl. Kobe and Gigi loved the WNBA. “

Engelbert made the announcement, indicating the names of the three girls in alphabetical order, and messages were sent by all the families.

“These athletes represented the future of the WNBA, players who followed their passions, acquired knowledge about the game, displayed skills far beyond their years and they represented the next generation of stars in our league,” said Engelbert.

The WNBA also paid tribute to former NBA commissioner David Stern, who died on January 1 and helped form the league which began in 1997.