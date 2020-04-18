Georgia: Four Tyson workers killed by coronavirus

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Four employees of a large poultry producer in rural southwest Georgia have died after being infected with the coronavirus, a company spokesman said Friday.

Tyson Foods spokesman Gary Mickelson said three of the employees worked at the company’s chicken processing plant in Camilla, while the fourth was in support jobs outside of the company. factory. He declined to say how many workers tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus.

American workers who process the country’s meat have been particularly sensitive to the new virus, as they work side by side on production lines. Several US plants have closed due to epidemics, including a large factory owned by Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, which produced about 5% of American pork before it closed after more than 500 workers were killed. infected.

Mickelson said two other Tyson Foods employees died from the virus at its Columbus Junction, Iowa plant.

“We realize that everyone is anxious in these difficult times and believe that information is the best tool to fight the virus,” said Hector Gonzalez, executive vice president of human resources at Tyson, in a statement. “This is why we encourage our team members to share their concerns with us, so that we can help address them.”

Gonzalez said the company had improved safety measures at the Camilla plant by checking employee temperatures, forcing workers to wear face covers, installing workstation dividers and offering more space in break rooms. He said the company in March had “relaxed our presence policy to encourage workers to stay home when they are sick.”

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which represents 2,000 workers at the Georgia chicken plant, identified the three deceased factory workers as women who had worked there for 13 years. at 35 years old. A union press release says many factory workers are “sick or quarantined.”

“It is too little too late here,” Edgar Fields, president of the union’s southeast council, said on Friday.

The Georgian Department of Public Health reported on Friday that at least 668 deaths across the state were linked to the virus. Infections have been confirmed in more than 17,400 people. About 20% of them were hospitalized.

In the rural southwest corner of Georgia, where the Camilla plant is located, the rate of coronavirus infections and deaths has surpassed the much more densely populated areas of the state. The union said many factory workers live in neighboring Dougherty County, resulting in Georgia with 91 deaths from coronavirus.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that usually go away within a few weeks. For some, it can cause serious illness and endanger life.

The union has called on poultry processors to require workers to quarantine for 14 days and to pay them sick leave when exposed to co-workers who test positive for the virus. He also wants individual services to be closed for 72 hours and cleaned up after a worker has tested positive.