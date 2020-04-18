Food trucks at rest areas in California will help truckers

Food trucks will be allowed to operate in 86 state rest areas in California during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide access to food for motorists, including truck drivers, as well as economic relief to food truck operators, Caltrans announced Friday.

The lifting of the state ban on food trucks at rest points was part of an executive decree issued Thursday by Governor Gavin Newsom and also made possible by a change in Federal Highway Administration regulations.

State home orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have limited the availability of open restaurants, particularly in remote areas of the state, officials said.

“Helping our truckers and facilitating the movement of essential goods during the COVID-19 crisis is a priority,” said Caltrans director Toks Omishakin in a statement.

“We hope this will give truckers more food options to keep them and move the economy forward,” he added. “We also hope that this will provide additional business opportunities for food trucks hard hit by home health orders.”

The ban was lifted the same day that California has recorded more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Nearly 30,000 Californians have tested positive for the virus.

Food truck operators must obtain a Caltrans license to operate at one or more rest points, and approvals are only valid until June 15. Food trucks are also licensed by cities and counties and will be limited to operating in areas for which they have a local license, officials said.

Sales of mobile food products must comply with state social distancing rules and keep the areas where they operate clean.

The decision to allow food trucks to stop over was welcomed by Shawn Yadon, general manager of the California Trucking Assn.

“Access to a hot meal is as essential as the truckers on our roads who continue to transport basic necessities, medical supplies and emergency supplies to communities across the state,” said Yadon.