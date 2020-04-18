Florida protester arrested for locking himself up in concrete barrels outside Governor’s Manson

Florida cops needed two hours and several jackhammers to release a protester Friday, who had trapped his arms in a pair of 55-gallon barrels filled with concrete outside the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee.

Jordan Mazurek, 28, of Fort Worth, Texas, had trapped his arms inside carefully rigged barrels to protest the state’s handling of prisoners during the coronavirus epidemic, police said.

One of the barrels bore the words “Stop the massacre” in white painted letters, USA Today reports. The other said, “Free the prisoners now”

Police told the store they knew Mazurek had the ability to pull its arms the length of the PVC tubing inside each barrel – because they saw him do it to adjust his mask.

But the barrels were designed to prevent his weapons from being forcibly removed, police said.

Another man at the scene who asked USA Today to call him “August Spiers” said that he and other protesters at the scene “thought there were people sitting in jail who could not bond and who were needlessly threatened because they were too poor to pay.

Prisoners’ rights advocates across the country have asked for the release of the detainees on bail because they feared that the institutions would not be able to socially distance the detainees or treat them if they fell ill.

Some states and municipalities, including New York, have released high-risk detainees to protect them from the virus.

In Florida, 44 inmates and 63 workers tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday evening, according to the state Department of Corrections. Four other detainees died as a result of COVID-19, USA Today reported.

Last month, officials from Hillsborough County Prison in Florida created 164 inmates who were considered low-level offenders – including a man who allegedly killed someone the day after his release.