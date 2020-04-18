Final ranking of the biggest New York-New Jersey hockey teams

We are entitled to classic rewinds on MSG, with the television network of remarkable games from the 1980s and 1990s as well as many of the best and brightest of this century.

The trip to the past creates memories and the possibility of creating rankings. In this case, The Post ranks the best teams in hockey history in New York / New Jersey. We do not add WAR, GAR or GAA numbers to create the list. Rather, it is based on eyeballs and experience. We saw each of these teams except one.

In some cases, we have combined the seasons. The Dynasty Islanders are classified as an entry, as are the Rangers of 1970-71 and 1971-72, and the Rangers of 20013-14 and 2014-15. However, the three New Jersey Stanley Cup champions are considered separate entities.

As follows, our 7-1 of the dozen Baker of all time:

7. 2002-03 Devils

The third and final Stanley Cup champion from New Jersey used a suffocating trap under Pat Burns, scoring the fewest goals in the league while scoring only the 14th. Jamie Langenbrunner and Jeff Friesen have proven themselves, Martin Brodeur was still at the top of his game at 30 and the Devils upset Ottawa in seven games in the Eastern Conference final before defeating the Mighty Ducks in seven other matches.

6. Rangers 2013-14 / 2014-15

The second edition became a powerhouse in the second half of the season, posting a record of 18-4-3 while Henrik Lundqvist was sidelined from the vascular injuries he suffered when he was struck to the throat by a shot. The team won the Presidents’ Trophy and overcame a 3-1 deficit in the second round to defeat the Capitals in seven games before suffering a seven-game loss to the Lightning when injuries hindered the rear and team was shut out at home in both games 5 and 7. The first edition, of course, made its magical run to the finals on the wings of the angel who touched the Blueshirts when Martin St.’s mother Louis, France, died in the second round.

5. 1994-95 Devils

The hangover that followed Matteau’s loss in Game 7 of the previous season went deep into the truncated lockout season in which the Devils only played 22-18-8. But supported by Neal Broten (Magnificent Acquisition of Lou Lamoriello) and a deep range that included Stephane Richer, Claude Lemieux, Bobby Carpenter, Tom Chorske, John MacLean, Bruce Driver, Billy Guerin, Bobby Holik-Randy McKay-Mike Peluso Crash Line and Brodeur, 23, of New Jersey, unleashed the playoffs, beating Boston, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Detroit by a total of 67-34.

4. Rangers from 1970-71 / 1971-72

The best teams in NHL history that did not win the Cup, 49-18-11 followed by 48-17-13. Emile, Eddie, the GAG ​​Line, Park, the Bulldog Line, Stemmer in triple overtime Match 6 against Chicago, Vic throwing the mask of Bernie Parent in the stands, Gene Carr scoring to salt the sweep in the semifinals of the Blackhawks … and Bobby Hull scoring from the trigger position in 1971 and Bobby Orr doing this spinorama on the blue line in 1972.

3. 1993-94 Rangers

Climbed the beanstalk, killed the dragon, did the impossible, won the franchise’s only Stanley Cup in the past 80 years after a 52-24-8 season. And did it in a dramatic storybook style, taking game 6 of Mark Messier’s “We Win Tonight” against the Devils at the Meadowlands, winning Matteau Game 7 in double overtime against the Devils, seven to defeat the Canucks, all against the backdrop of Neil Smith-Mike Keenan’s machinations.

2. 1999-2000 Devils

The regular season was crazy and in fact cost Larbie Robinson his work behind the bench for Larry Robinson with eight games to go.

But the Devils turned into a playoff machine, paced by Patrik Elias-Jason Arnott-Petr Sykora “A Line”, a six depth defense with Scott Stevens and Scott Niedermayer at the top and Vlad Malakhov on the third pair, depth the players of Claude Lemieux, Alex Mogilny, Bobby Holik, John Madden and Scott Gomez, and Brodeur at the height of his powers.

1. The islanders of the dynasty: 1979-1980 to 1982-1983

The best hockey team in NHL history, four consecutive cups and a professional sports record with 19 consecutive playoff victories spanning until 1984. Talented, strong and deep. The 1981-82 edition is probably the best of the group, 54-16-10, reinforced by the additions of Brent Sutter and Tomas Jonsson, but each of these four teams stands out. The playoff record in cutting years: 60-18. Bill Torrey, General Manager, Al Arbor, Coach, All-Stars, Hall-of-Famers, three of the best of all time with Mike Bossy, Denis Potvin and Bryan Trottier. It was the perfect professional sports team.