Fauci says critics are wrong that “tests are everything” to reopen

White House Coronavirus Task Force Member Anthony Fauci says critics mistakenly believe “tests are everything” as states prepare to reopen the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci, who enjoys wide respect among Democrats for his willingness to contradict President Trump, said worries about the tests were over-excited as Trump proposed that states continue a gradual reopening.

“The emphasis we have heard is essentially” testing is everything “and it is not,” Fauci said Friday evening at a press conference in the White House.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, spoke after Democrats spent Friday criticizing Trump for pushing to reopen states as reckless without broader testing.

Maine senator Angus King, an independent caucus with the Democrats, told vice president Mike Pence on a call on Friday that a lack of testing capacity was “negligence in duty.”

“I have never been so crazy about a phone call in my life,” King told Pence.

Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) taunted Trump. “The president does not want to help with the tests,” Cuomo said on Friday. “I said 11 times, I said that the only problem we need help with is the test. He said, 11 times, “I don’t want to get involved in the tests, it’s too complicated, it’s too hard.” “

Fauci compared the new coronavirus infections to his experience with HIV / AIDS. He said people don’t get the virus without risky behavior. For COVID-19, Fauci said that mitigating risks such as social isolation reduces the likelihood of catching the virus.

“These are the kinds of things we have done, mitigation strategies that are important,” said Fauci.

“What we really needed for phase one is to be able to identify, isolate [and] trace of contact, “said Fauci. “A very important part of the gradual and slow withdrawal of mitigation and the presence of people likely to be infected, you want to know that they are infected, you want to treat them.”

Fauci said that with infection tests for the virus, “a test means you are negative now” and does not guarantee that a person will remain virus-free.

Task Force members announced on Thursday that the federal government will have “sentinel” intelligence led by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in nursing homes, downtown clinics and hospitals. Native American reservations.

On Thursday, there were approximately 3.8 million coronavirus tests performed, of which nearly 700,000 people were positive. Fauci, one of the first critics of testing capacity, said on Friday that the problems were “fixed” with the testing processes.

CDC director Robert Redfield showed reporters graphs showing peaks in respiratory illnesses over the past year, as shown by long-standing hospital surveillance, with two flu peaks and one for the coronavirus.

“It’s not just about taking a test. He’s monitoring these systems, “Redfield told reporters at the White House press conference.

Right now, “we’re really going back to baseline in terms of our flu surveillance system from the overall coronavirus situation right now,” said Redfield.

The administrator of the public health service of the United States, Brett Giroir, compared the monitoring mechanism to the weather radar.

“Just think of the weather radar,” he said. “If the weather radar is clear, you are not going to have a thunderstorm or tornado.”