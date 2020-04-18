Facebook will now warn users who “like” fake news about coronaviruses

False information about coronaviruses is spread on social media, and now Facebook is taking more aggressive measures to try to limit it. Tech giant will soon let users know if they interact with misinformation linked to the pandemic on the site.

Users will soon receive notifications of whether they “liked”, reacted, or commented on dangerous or false allegations regarding COVID-19 after the message was deleted by the moderators. The alert will also direct users to a World Health Organization (WHO) site demystify myths about the virus.

“We want to connect those who may have interacted with harmful, false information about the virus with the truth from authoritative sources in the event that they see or hear these claims again on Facebook,” said the vice president. corporate integrity, Guy Rosen, in a statement. blog post.

A number of technology companies have attempted introduce policies and tools to limit the spread of coronavirus hoaxes, but misinformation is still everywhere online, especially since lonely people are spending more time than ever searching for news. So far, Facebook has hired fact-finding partners and introduced contextual links to health resources such as the WHO and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“As this pandemic evolves, we will continue to focus on the most effective ways to keep misinformation and dangerous hoaxes on COVID-19 out of our applications and to ensure that people have credible information provided by health experts to stay safe and informed, “said Rosen’s blog.

Tech companies crack down on coronavirus misinformation

Facebook said its final efforts will be deployed in the coming weeks. Yet social media platforms face a seemingly endless challenge from users promoting bogus and other potentially dangerous fake news.

“As the world fights the deadly COVID-19 pandemic – the most difficult crisis we have faced since World War II – we are also witnessing another epidemic – a dangerous epidemic of disinformation,” said the Secretary. General of the United Nations. António Guterres said earlier this week. “Harmful health tips and snake oil solutions are proliferating. Lies fill the airways. Wild conspiracy theories infect the Internet.”

António Guterres called on social media companies to do more to eliminate misinformation on their platforms. “Together, let’s reject lies and nonsense,” he said.

Facebook said on Thursday that it has so far removed hundreds of thousands of messages that could cause physical harm, including misinformation about the effectiveness of social distancing and false “heals” like drink bleach. He also revealed that he had put more than 40 million warning labels on videos, messages and articles on his platforms, sent more than 350 million people to health information sites, and prevented over 95% of people click on false Coronavirus news.

Health experts raise concerns as U.S. prepares to start reopening

He also said he was adding a section to his COVID-19 information center called “Get the Facts”, to include verified articles that demystify disinformation about coronaviruses.

“During this crisis, one of my main priorities is to make sure that you see accurate and authoritative information on all of our applications,” said CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

However, this week, a non-profit advocacy group Avaaz released a report which found that over 40% of the wrong information related to coronaviruses remained on the site, the majority of which was debunked by Facebook fact checkers. The group said that in total, these messages had been shared 1.7 million times on the platform in six languages.

Facebook said Avaaz’s research was not representative of its efforts.

“We share Avaaz’s goal of reducing disinformation on COVID-19 and appreciate their partnership in developing the messages that we will now show to people who have engaged in harmful disinformation about the virus that we have since deleted. However, their sample is not representative of the on Facebook and their results do not reflect the work we have done, “a spokesperson for CBS News said on Thursday.