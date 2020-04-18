“Disney Family Singalong” quarantines 10.3 million viewers

ABC’s “The Disney Family Singalong” special attracted a large crowd to the home on Thursday, leading the evening with a score of 2.6 among adults aged 18 to 49 and 10.3 million viewers. He teamed up with “Station 19” (1.3, 6.99 M), in his new 9 p.m. time slot and “How to get away with murder” (0.6, 3.05 M) to help the network sweep the whole night.

The hour-long special, which included a busy cast including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly, Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley and John Stamos.

“Station 19”, now one hour later with the end of the season for “Grey’s Anatomy”, was stable last week as viewers fell silent. “HTGAWM” was stable.