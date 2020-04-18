Dave Gettleman must rise to promise and correct Giants’ offensive line

Dave Gettleman made a promise to Giants fans at his introductory press conference he has yet to hold,

“We have to fix line O, let’s be honest,” said Gettleman. “Make no mistake. I told you at the top, great men allow you to compete and that is what we need to settle. “

Don’t just tell us, Dave.

Show us.

Because it is still not repaired.

The fourth choice in the NFL draft last Thursday – or a not too low exchange, because Gettleman will “seriously entertain” the commitment of a partner below him (if he finds one) for the first time in his career – would go a long way to fix it.

Go ahead and finally do it if you can Dave, do your best to negotiate and get the player you picked up very well at number 4 anyway and finally get the third round pick you burned in the Leonard Williams’ trade with the Jets.

It’s time to stop spoiling Saquon Barkley’s best years in career, and it’s time to give Daniel Jones more of a fight chance than Eli Manning at the end so he can make that sophomore jump .

“You know how I feel,” said Gettleman during a conference call. “It is very, very difficult for Saquon to run the ball if he has no holes and it will be difficult for Daniel to throw the ball when he is on his back.”

Unless Gettleman ranks the monster Isaiah Simmons as he noted Barkley in 2018, or close to the way the late George Young ranked Lawrence Taylor, or unless there is a hasty surrender of the rank of Simmons at his top notch tackle, he should make the choice that sends Jones and Barkley to Hog Heaven. Or as Gettleman might say, Hog Mollie Heaven.

If Joe Judge does not even mention the name of his franchise quarterback, it is certain that hell will not mention any name on this defense he inherited. Simmons is said to be the playmaker who keeps the offensive coordinators awake all night, which Big Blue is sorely lacking. But a fortress offensive line can at the very least help keep a choppy defense off the field.

“Joe and I are of the same mindset,” said Gettleman, “that really the offensive line sets the tone for the team. It really is. I think of all the teams that I have gone with that have gone at the Super Bowls, and the offensive lines were the tonics. Think of the offensive line in 2007 and 2011 when we beat the Patriots, OK? These groups set the tone.

“We will do everything we can to make sure we reproduce this.”

Nate Solder is on his last legs. Cameron Fleming should be a swing tackle. The center is unstable and Shaun O’Hara is still in retirement. Gettleman keeps saying he loves versatile lineman Nick Gates… who started three games.

It does not mean that you hit a tackle. Gettleman knows by John Mara to point out to him that he cannot afford to make a mistake Ereck Flowers. Former GM Jerry Reese made Flowers the ninth overall pick in 2015. Tom Coughlin called Flowers an aircraft carrier. The aircraft carrier sank.

Gettleman must choose the right tackle. To play the right tackle. Or left tackle.

“Is it a pressure point?” To a degree. I’m not going to deny it, ”said Gettleman. “But it’s about finding the right guys. It’s about not panicking.”

To panic would be to write a tackle to write a tackle and convey the wonderful Simmons, which changes shape.

“This is when you have precipitous drops in your valuation,” said Gettleman, “this is where you get in trouble.”

The consensus around the league is that there are four tackles – Jedrick Wills, Tristan Wirfs, Mekhi Becton and Andrew Thomas – in the top level. If Gettleman chooses to wait until his 36th choice before catching a tackle, he cannot afford an abrupt drop in the value of that second-round tackle.

“There are tackles throughout the draft,” he said. “There is a lot of talent there.”

There was a lot of talent in Alabama, where the judge started under Nick Saban as assistant coach of special teams from 2009 to 2011, where Wills started and where the judge picked Burton Burns to coach Barkley .

“Joe hired Burton to coach the runners and he was in Alabama, so think about all the information we are getting about Bama’s kids,” said Gettleman.

Keep that promise, Dave. Roll Tide or not.