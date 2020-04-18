Coronavirus: Ticketmaster offers fans refunds on canceled concerts

Ticketmaster ticket retailer is finalize repayment plans up to 18,000 events reported following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parent company Live Nation has announced that refunds for these concerts, including Taylor Swift’s stadium dates at the now delayed opening of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, will be open to fans who request it starting May 1. , for a period of 30 days.

Postponements, which affect shows scheduled until July, represent a large part of the 55,000 events currently listed on Ticketmaster for 2020. Future cancellations and postponements will be processed at a later date.

Fans can also choose an option to redeem tickets up to 150% of face value through the Ticketmaster credit system for future shows, or donate tickets to healthcare professionals. The same conditions will apply to Live Nation events and those of its rival firm AEG, after weeks of negotiations with talent agencies and sports leagues.

So far, Ticketmaster has already canceled or postponed 30,000 events for 2020, totaling $ 2 billion in ticket revenue, and could see up to 25,000 additional events affected this year.

Ticketmaster and Live Nation have been widely criticized for not acting more quickly to put in place a repayment plan, and have drawn the attention of Representative Katie Porter (D-CA) and their frequent enemy, Representative Bill Pascrell (DN.J.).

Porter told Billboard, in a report“People across the country have to make adjustments in their lives to keep everyone safe. Ticketmaster can do its part by reimbursing people for their money. Let us be clear: they can do it without government intervention, and they can do it today. Ticketmaster should do the right thing and stop trying to take advantage of a pandemic. “

Live Nation, for its part, also raised a $ 10 million support fund for the crews affected by the cancellation, and management personnel suffered steep wage cuts. The StubHub dealer was also affected by a class action on its treatment of reimbursements during the pandemic.