Coronavirus: Texas to Relax Restrictions After Trump Push

Pressured by President Trump to reopen the economy, governors across the country traced different paths on Friday as they attempted to balance public health amid the coronavirus crisis with the overwhelming financial pressures facing workers of the country.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that his state would reopen state parks, allow retailers to offer take-out sales, and let doctors and nurses perform diagnostic tests and surgeries that had been suspended for guarantee the hospital capacity of patients with COVID-19.

These measures, which will take place next week, include safeguards such as social distancing requirements to minimize the risk of infection. Additional openings – possibly including restaurants and cinemas and a relaxation of the state’s home stay order – will be announced on April 27, he said.

“We have shown that we can fight the coronavirus,” said Abbott when he announced the creation of a “strike force” comprising medical experts, elected officials and business leaders to guide efforts to reopen the economy of his state.

At the same time as Abbott announced these flexibilities, he also said that K-12 schools and colleges would be closed for the rest of the academic year and announced new restrictions to protect residents of nursing homes and assisted living accommodation.

“The Texans are fighting a colossal challenge, an invisible enemy that has tested our lives and our livelihoods. Part of the Texas brand, however, is our ability to overcome challenges, ”he added. “We have overcome many more challenges than we can count. Together we can bend the curve. Together, we can beat this pandemic. We can get people back to work. We can adopt safe strategies that prevent the spread of COVID-19. And step by step, we will open Texas. “

Abbott made the remarks a day after the president presented a three-phase plan to get the nation back to work. Although the president stressed on Thursday that the decision to reopen state savings ultimately fell to the governors on Friday, he turned to Twitter to urge them to act.

“RELEASE THE MICHIGAN!” the president tweeted, making similar comments about Minnesota and Virginia.

Other governors have warned that reopening their economies too quickly could lead to an increase in new infections and deaths.

“The situation we find ourselves in now is not viable. People cannot stay at home during this time. You can’t keep the economy closed forever, “said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during his daily briefing. But he warned that their margin of error was very narrow. “Operate too fast … in three days and we will be back where we started.”

The governors agreed on the need for more testing capacity, saying it was the only way to reopen the economy safely.

“We need to increase this capacity as quickly as possible – more testing, so we can find out sooner when someone has COVID-19, and then track contacts next to them to isolate the people they came in contact with. “said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. “This is really how you can reopen the economy.”

A major obstacle is the lack of test kits, including the reagents needed to perform the tests. Again, states and the federal government compete to buy the supplies, often in China.

The governors made the announcements as the death toll in the United States approached 34,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.