Coronavirus pandemic forces US banks to issue Internet fraud alerts

Fraud alerts are coming out of American banks following the coronavirus pandemic.

In an email sent earlier this week, Bank of America advised customers not to respond to unsolicited requests for their account or personal information such as access codes, PIN codes, or FSA identifiers (Federal Student Aid).

The bank in Charlotte, North Carolina, offered advice that all cybersecurity analysts give: validate a suspicious request by email by finding the organization’s official phone number and calling that number.

On a web page devoted to Internet fraud, the Bank offers examples of popular scams.

“There was a change in the bank transfer for closing, please send money to …” is an example from the bank of a common email scam.

This echoes a warning from the FBI earlier this month on an increase in fraud calling for a last-minute change in recipient’s bank transfer instructions or account information.

Citibank also intervened, warning its customers by email of the protection of their accounts following the epidemic.

“Unfortunately, in uncertain times like these, fraudsters are trying to take advantage of the situation,” said the email. a page on the Citibank coronavirus.

Citibank advises clients to set up “Fraud Early Warning” triggers on accounts and to watch out for suspicious emails, including “medical advice and treatment”.

Wells Fargo also has a dedicated COVID-19 page, warning customers to be on the lookout for phishing scams.

“The crooks make the headlines and, unfortunately, we tend to see an increase in fraudulent activity in times of vulnerability as criminals try to surprise people,” said Information Security Officer Gary Owen to Wells Fargo, in a press release.

“If there is any uncertainty, do not respond to requests for information and go directly to the source to verify legitimacy if possible,” said Owen, adding that “when Wells Fargo contacts a client, for example, we do not will never ask for a card PIN, access code or bank password online. “

The best practices recommended by Wells Fargo and other banks include choosing usernames and passwords that vary from account to account. Other tips include creating strong passwords with a single sentence – preferably not in the dictionary – with a mixture of letters and numbers.

Enabling two-factor authentication is also recommended.

“The banks are mobilizing to remind us that even if a large part of everyday life is currently closed, cybercrime has not done so and vigilance is required,” senior solutions architect Warren Poschman told Fox News within the data security company comforte AG, adding that “the sick and the elderly being among the most unfortunate targets.”

As of Friday morning, more than 2.1 million cases of coronavirus were diagnosed worldwide, including more than 672,000 in the United States, the most affected country on the planet.