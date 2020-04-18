Coronavirus in quarantine: watch Michael Urie in ‘Buyer & Cellar’

Live from his apartment, Michael Urie resumes his role in “Buyer & Cellar”, the comedy about an actor in difficulty who takes an unusual job at the Malibu domain of Barbra Streisand.

When reviewing Jonathan Tolins’ play at the 2014 Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles, Times theater critic Charles McNulty said the solo performance was a fun commentary on Los Angeles and the plight of the actors awaiting their big break. “Yes, he has his slow patches … but he is redeemed by the budding friendship he painfully portrays, thanks to a winning actor and a playwright who ultimately chooses sincerity rather than easy satire.”

You can catch it at 5 p.m. Sunday. It’s free; donations are accepted. broadway.com, facebook.com/Broadway and youtube.com

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We will continue to share choices for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibits and more. Here is the list for this weekend, all Pacific hour.

Los Angeles Master Chorale’s Gala 2020

The black tie is optional when the annual event moves online. The virtual shindig presents archival performances by the choir, violinist Anne Akiko Meyers and the gala winner, jazz pianist and composer Billy Childs who won the Grammy Awards. Saturday afternoon. Free; donations are welcome. lamasterchorale.org/gala-2020. The choir also launches free audio broadcasts of past performances at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Up first: a 2015 concert of works by Eric Whitacre and Arvo Pärt. 7 p.m. Sunday at lamasterchorale.org/sundays

“Cavalleria Rusticana / Pagliacci”

Shot for a theatrical release, the award-winning staging in 2017 of the Royal Opera of Olivier Opera of these two tragedies in one act often paired – respectively by Mascagni and Leoncavallo – is broadcast on the streaming service Marquee TV. Available at any time. $ 8.99 per month (two week free trial available). marquee.tv

CIM Sessions

This series from the Museum of Catalina Island continues with a live speech by expert Houdini John Cox, who consulted on the museum’s 2018 exhibition celebrating the magician and the escape artist. 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Free. On Instagram @CatalinaMuseum

Zadig Trio

The piano trio performs works by Mendelssohn and Bernstein in a program recorded live at the Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills as part of the iPalpiti Festival 2019. Presented by Classical Crossroads. 3 p.m. Saturday. Free. vimeo.com

The Verdi Chorus

For its first online concert, the Santa Monica-based vocal ensemble broadcasts “The Force of Destiny”, a 2018 program that included selections from “La Traviata” by Verdi and “Die Fledermaus” by Johann Strauss II. 7:30 p.m. Saturday; available for 48 hours. Free. verdichorus.org and facebook.com/VerdiChorus

#ConcertsForKids

Moona Luna, a bilingual / bicultural musical group led by singer Pistolera Sandra Velasquez, presents a family show. 8 a.m. Sunday. Free. facebook.com/LincolnCenterNYC

Ann Hampton Callaway: Linda Ronstadt’s Songbook

Jazz singer Callaway greets the beloved pop-rock singer in this performance recorded at the Manhattan Supper Club Feinstein’s / 54 Below. 3.30 p.m. Monday. Free. youtube.com/54Below

“3 couples / 3 short films (and a teaser!)”

Members of the Little Fish Theater company from San Pedro present plays exploring life and love, followed by a preview of a new original work. 4:00 p.m. Sunday. Free; RSVP required. Request access to [email protected] facebook.com and littlefishtheatre.org

