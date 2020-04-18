Coronavirus Crisis Brings WGA and Studios to Negotiation

The Writers Guild of America and a group representing the major studios appear to have narrowed their differences over whether and when to enter into potentially contentious negotiations for a new film and television contract.

WGA West Executive Director David Young said in a letter to the President of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) that the union is prepared to extend its current contract, which expires May 1, until June 30th. been offered by the studios.

Young recommended that the parties exchange their bargaining proposals by May 1 and begin negotiations by videoconference and conference call the week of May 11.

“This will give the two parties a week to analyze the opening proposals, while leaving almost eight weeks to conduct negotiations,” Young wrote in his letter.

WGA spokesperson Neal Sacharow said there was still no agreement with AMPTP, which declined to comment.

The union had previously requested that the contract be extended until September. Many predicted that writers would hold their first walkout since 2007, but WGA leaders recently told members that they would not be calling a strike vote during the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a devastating impact on Hollywood. .

“You have expressed your frustration that it has taken until now to provide you with an answer to the proposal to extend the AMPTP contract and the start dates for negotiations,” writes Young. “But I hardly need to remind you that the COVID-19 pandemic poses unprecedented challenges to the conduct of meaningful negotiations, and we hope they will be successful. The effect of the crisis is particularly disruptive for the Guild, which represents the interests of 15,000 writers spread across the country, with whom we must regularly communicate on the objectives and progress of the negotiations. “

Citing the crisis, Young said Friday that the union would like the directors of the WGA Health Fund to extend their eligibility until the end of the year to participants who lose their coverage because they do not reach the remuneration threshold. .

The negotiations will probably have to determine how the industry will change after the pandemic.

Guild leaders also want to ensure that writers get their fair share of the benefits of streaming services, which have grown in popularity as more and more people take shelter. Some streamers opt for shorter seasons and the writers lose money that they would normally get through reruns or syndication of their shows.

“The question for the Writers Guild is, how are our members paid?” WGA West President David Goodman told the L.A. Times earlier this year. “Are we in step with this huge growth and how can we ensure that we protect our members in this new business model?”

Young responded to an earlier letter from the president of the AMPTP, Carol Lombardini, regarding the proposed contract extension.

“Moving forward with the goal of reaching an agreement by June 30 is essential to protect the tens of thousands of people who depend on this industry for their livelihood, including the writers represented by the WGA”, writes Lombardini in the letter. “We both share the responsibility for creating the conditions that will allow them – many of whom have suffered serious hardship in the form of lost income.”

The WGA has not yet reached an agreement with the Association of Talent Agents on a new code of conduct. The union has negotiated individual agreements with talent agencies, but remains in conflict with large talent agencies like William Morris Endeavor, United Talent Agency, Creative Artist Agency and ICM Partners regarding industry practices.