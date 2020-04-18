Cole Anthony declares for the NBA Draft 2020 with lots of question marks

The dream started over a decade ago. Cole Anthony was only 7 years old, certainly not very good at basketball. Sport hadn’t yet become his passion, not like it would be years later, but the NBA was already in his mind.

It was what he wanted to do, the career path he wanted to follow. He went from a hobby to a mission, the pursuit of his life. He would become the first playmaker to begin as a freshman at Archbishop Molloy of the Catholic school, to become an elite five-star hopeful who would average triple-double at Oak Hill Prep Center Academy and playing for Roy Williams of North Carolina.

It’s only a matter of time now until it becomes a reality for former NBA goalkeeper’s son Greg Anthony. Friday afternoon, the native of the Upper West Side decided that he would not return to North Carolina for his second year, telling the Post that he would become professional and signing with Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management.

“It really is one of the best feelings you can have knowing that all of your hard work comes together to make your dream come true,” said Anthony in an exclusive telephone interview. “It’s still far away, I don’t know when the draft will take place, but the opportunity to qualify as a pro soon is surreal. It really is one of the best feelings of all time. “

Anthony, 19, will be a very controversial prospect, a gifted athlete and a skilled scorer, but someone over whom NBA scouts and analysts are divided, as The Post documented last Sunday. The 6’3 ” point guard posted solid numbers in one year at Chapel Hill, averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 interceptions in 22 games, but his percentages of fire – 38% in total and 34.8 over a range of 3 points – were criticized.

Tar Heels finished last ACC and 14-19, their worst record since 8-20 in 2001-02, with injuries to Anthony – he missed seven weeks after arthroscopic surgery in December, the first operation of his life – and others ruining their season.

“I could increase my game a lot more. I accept full responsibility for the year I have had, ”said Anthony, dismissing the story that his supporting cast was of poor quality. “It was probably one of my worst years in basketball. I think some criticism may be unfair, but that’s life. Life could be unfair.

“I think I still have a chip on my shoulder. It just motivates me more. It makes me want to work harder. “

Rather than sit back and protect himself, Anthony came back and performed well in the streak, averaging 17.5 points, 4.5 assists and 41.4% on the field and 36% beyond the arc in his last 11 games. Staying away has never been a consideration. It was not in his DNA.

“I think this year has been a great growth experience for Cole, and it has also been incredibly humiliating,” said his mother, Crystal McCrary-McGuire.

He entered the season with most experts believing he was a pick from the top five, but now his projections are very mixed. Some people see him fall into adolescence. The Knicks’ hometown, the team he grew up with and his father played for, could be at stake at number 6. They need a point guard.

“It’s really something that doesn’t mean much to me, just because I know my value,” he said of his supposedly declining stock. “I think a lot of teams know my worth.”

Anthony felt it was where he had been headed for weeks, and although others had made the decision to go pro or go back to school, he chose to wait. With the coronavirus pandemic terrorizing New York, he tried to help in his own way. On Tuesday, Anthony helped organize and deliver 100 meals to employees of the Harlem hospital. He plans to deliver more meals to workers at the Brooklyn Hospital Center soon and recently hosted a live Instagram chat with Dr. Pardeep Thandi, Dr. Avinash Ram and Dr. Nyema Woart of the Brooklyn Hospital Center to spread awareness of the virus to its nearly 600,000 subscribers. . He chose these facilities because they are community hospitals that may need help.

“I wanted to give back and help in every way possible,” said Anthony. “They depend on people like us to support them.”

In the meantime, we do not know when the project will take place. It has been reported that he could be pushed back until the end of August, the NBA hoping to hold his playoffs when he is safe enough to be detained. But at some point this summer, Anthony will be a pro and hear his name called, crowning a long journey and following in the footsteps of his famous father.

“It was a dream. He was obsessed with and incredibly passionate about basketball,” said McCrary-McGuire. “There were so many NBA players who were heroes for him that he admired “It was an aspiration for him at a very young age that he wanted to play in the NBA one day. He was particularly focused on his constant efforts to work harder and improve.”