Charles Barkley misses his friend Michael Jordan

The friendship between Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan continues to be on the sidelines of the highly anticipated ESPN documentary “The Last Dance” which will be released on Sunday.

The two NBA legends were close friends when they joined the league together in the mid-1980s and were teammates of the Dream Team at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

But Barkley admits their relationship has not been the same since 2018, when he criticized Jordan’s track record at the front office both with Washington after his first retirement, and then as co-owner in Charlotte since 2006.

“We were great friends forever,” said Barkley of Jordan Podcast “Hoops, Adjacent” by David Aldridge. “I miss Michael. I love Michael. I only wish him the best. He is the best basketball player of all time. But obviously he was unwilling to take certain things that I said about his management skills. And it’s unfortunate. It is sad. But I have to do my job … “

Barkley has been an often outspoken TNT analyst since he was hired in 2000, and he rarely hesitates to offer his criticism of the biggest names in the game or on subjects outside of basketball.

Jordan – the all-time NBA leader in average scores at 30.1 points per game, and the winner of five MVP awards and six NBA titles – was no exception.

“Don’t you have friends who don’t know how they’re going to react when you’re honest with them?” Barkley told Aldridge. “Especially someone at his level. And like I say, hey, I like the guy. It is the best I have ever seen.

“It is unfortunate the way things have gone. But I will always try to do my job. And in fact, my criticism was aimed at the people around him. … I thought the people he had hired around were too many “yes” men. It was actually my statement, to be honest. I thought the people around him wanted the private jet. They wanted the steak dinner. They were always going to be “yes” men. “